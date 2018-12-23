Larson Electronics LLC Releases 36” Explosion Proof High Velocity Pedestal Mounted Fan – 1725 CFM

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics, has announced the release of a 36” explosion proof ventilation fan with a pedestal base stand, designed as a spot cooling fan for use in hazardous atmospheres. This Class I, Group D and Class II, Groups F & G fan features a non-sparking propeller and a fully enclosed motor, ideal for use in hazardous locations with flammable or explosive vapors, gas or dusts such as industrial sites, oil and gas facilities, processing plants, construction, aerospace facilities, indoor/outdoor cooling systems and more.



The EPF-DDB-PM-36-2HP-3P-480V from Larson Electronics is an explosion proof fan with a 36-inch diameter that can generate more than 16,800 CFM of air output that produces very efficient spot cooling for class rated locations. This unit spins at 1,725 rpm and requires a customer provided cable and an explosion proof plug for safe power source connection. This fan operates on 480V 3-Phase.

This pedestal mount fan is engineered with a robust and rugged design that greatly minimizes the possibility of ignition, or explosion that may occur in a hazardous environment. Safety features include non-spark aluminum fan blades with powder coated steel fan guards and a fully enclosed 2 HP motor. This fan sits on a heavy-duty steel pedestal stand that provides a sturdy, balanced base for this 250-pound unit.

“This explosion proof fan is ideal for more stationary operations such as ventilation in clean rooms, marijuana extraction rooms, oi refineries and chemical plants,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “We have equipped this fan with non-sparking materials, so it can be used in any hazardous work site that needs effective cooling.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

