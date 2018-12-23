Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics LLC Releases 36” Explosion Proof High Velocity Pedestal Mounted Fan – 1725 CFM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2018 | 04:31pm CET

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics, has announced the release of a 36” explosion proof ventilation fan with a pedestal base stand, designed as a spot cooling fan for use in hazardous atmospheres. This Class I, Group D and Class II, Groups F & G fan features a non-sparking propeller and a fully enclosed motor, ideal for use in hazardous locations with flammable or explosive vapors, gas or dusts such as industrial sites, oil and gas facilities, processing plants, construction, aerospace facilities, indoor/outdoor cooling systems and more.

EPF-DDB-PM-36-2HP-3P-480V
The EPF-DDB-PM-36-2HP-3P-480V from Larson Electronics is a high pressure, high volume explosion proof ventilation fan that operates on 480V 3 Phase.


The EPF-DDB-PM-36-2HP-3P-480V from Larson Electronics is an explosion proof fan with a 36-inch diameter that can generate more than 16,800 CFM of air output that produces very efficient spot cooling for class rated locations. This unit spins at 1,725 rpm and requires a customer provided cable and an explosion proof plug for safe power source connection. This fan operates on 480V 3-Phase.

This pedestal mount fan is engineered with a robust and rugged design that greatly minimizes the possibility of ignition, or explosion that may occur in a hazardous environment. Safety features include non-spark aluminum fan blades with powder coated steel fan guards and a fully enclosed 2 HP motor. This fan sits on a heavy-duty steel pedestal stand that provides a sturdy, balanced base for this 250-pound unit.

“This explosion proof fan is ideal for more stationary operations such as ventilation in clean rooms, marijuana extraction rooms, oi refineries and chemical plants,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “We have equipped this fan with non-sparking materials, so it can be used in any hazardous work site that needs effective cooling.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c86f29e-203b-4fd5-a4de-3053901270dc.

 

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:05pMANCHESTER UNITED : Solari Makes History for Argentina and Real Madrid
AQ
06:01pLOCKHEED MARTIN : SpaceX launches first U.S. national security space mission
AQ
06:01pAVIS BUDGET : Ezz Elarab acquires AVIS Egypt becoming the leading mobility solutions provider
AQ
06:01pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR ALGN, AQUA, EIX AND MDR : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
06:00pMISR CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : MICH.CA) - Decisions of the Board of Directors' Meeting
AQ
06:00pBOEING : 787 dreamliner to begin Hong Kong flights- Etihad Airways
AQ
06:00pISLAMIC INSUR : Buying-(TIIC)-23-12-2018
AQ
06:00pBANADER HOTELS COMPANY B.S.C. : (BANADER) Board of Directors (BOD) meeting
AQ
06:00pSIDI KERIR PETROCHEMICALS : SKPC.CA) - Amendments in the Representatives of the Board of Directors
AQ
06:00pBURGAN BANK : approves capital hike to KWD 400m
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Venezuela Intercepts Oil Survey Ship, Fueling Border Row With Guyana
2UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Stores Finishing the Holidays on a High Note
3UAE Energy Minister - October will be main reference for oil output cuts
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Lonely Conservative Takes on a Power Position
5UAE - oil producers to have extra meeting if output cuts 'not enough'

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.