Larson Electronics LLC Releases 3600W Explosion Proof Convection Heater

10/05/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, leader in industrial and explosion proof equipment, has released a new hazardous location convection heater for active heating in dangerous environments and cold-temperature work sites. This 3,600-watt heater operates on 240V three phase power and is ideal for manufacturing plants, chemical processing, refineries, industrial control rooms, airflow systems, heat circulation, ambient temperature management, grain silos and more.

EPH-CH-WM-T2A-3.6KW-240V.3P
The Larson Electronics EPH-CH-WM-T2A-3.6KW-240V.3P Hazardous Location Convection Heater offers proactive heating using the natural movement of air in Class I, Divisions 1 & 2 facilities. This 3,600-watt convection heater is designed for 240V three phase.


The Larson Electronics EPH-CH-WM-T2A-3.6KW-240V.3P explosion proof convection heater is a 3,600-watt unit that is designed to run on 240V three phase power. This 8.7-amp heater has a bottom in top out airflow and 12,286 BTUs.

The EPH-CH-WM-T2A-3.6KW-240V.3P explosion proof convection heater is built for rugged use - constructed of 16-gauge steel with a textured epoxy powdered paint finish. Additionally, this heater’s housing is T2A temperature rated and NEMA 4 rated, good for both indoor and outdoor worksites.

“Heating hazardous worksites requires the right type of unit that can withstand potentially harsh environments and be used safely under dangerous conditions,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “This explosion proof heater is designed just for that. This unit provides adequate heating and airflow in hazardous and potentially explosive locations.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d07d5542-f216-4be5-8558-6edb756855ec

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
