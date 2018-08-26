Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics LLC Releases 400-Watt Metal Halide Hazardous Area Flood Light

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, leader in industrial lighting, has released a hazardous area metal halide flood light fixture that is approved for use in Class I Division 2, Groups A, B, C & D locations, rated U.L. standard 844 and 1598 compliant. This 400-watt metal halide fixture operates on several voltage configurations including 220V, 230V and 240V, and is ideal for hazardous work environments and locations where wet or damp conditions may be encountered.

HAL-TRN-400-220V-50Hz
The durable HAL-TRN-400-220V-50HZ metal halide light fixture is suitable for use in wet outdoor environments, making it an ideal lighting solution for industrial applications, boat docks, building exteriors and outdoor work areas.


The HAL-TRN-400-220V-50Hz is a metal halide hazardous area light fixture that is suitable for use in wet outdoor environments, perfect for mounting onto boat docks, building exteriors and other outdoor work spaces. The metal halide lamp provides 45,000 lumens of wide flood configured illumination. A thermal-shock and impact resistant door glass with pressure-cast copper-free aluminum door frame and high temperature silicone rubber seal protects the metal halide bulb. The lamp socket is a specification grade mogul base porcelain unit with heavy gauge brass, and the reflectors are a double segment compound parabolic design with Alzak® finish for maximum efficiency.

The lamps are protected by a weather resistant housing constructed of pressure cast copper free aluminum with an architectural bronze Polyester finish. The lens door is pressure-cast copper-free aluminum and secured with 1/4" diameter captive stainless-steel slotted hex-head bolts, and an integral multi-tap ballast is included allowing operators to operate this fixture on 220V-50Hz, 230V-50Hz or 240V-50Hz connections. The HAL-TRN-400-220V-50Hz is designed for pole-top or yoke mounting.

“This metal halide light has been engineered to survive and thrive in extremely rough outdoor conditions,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It resists rain, snow, salt water and corrosive chemicals, and is safe for use in flammable environments.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.comm

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a246d7cf-f924-4f5e-8f3d-bddae6ddb7cd

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:51aMexico, U.S. likely 'hours' away from NAFTA agreement - minister
RE
01:49aLOWE : grant will help create new center for Aiken teens
AQ
01:47aDAIMLER : Second podium for Edoardo Mortara in his home race at Misano
PU
01:42aJEOL : JMS-TQ4000GC GC Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer
PU
01:42aJEOL : expands the lineup of gas chromatograph mass spectrometry with releasing new triple quadrupole mass spectrometer "JMS-TQ4000GC"
PU
01:42aINCITEC PIVOT : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E ...
PU
01:42aAAG ENERGY : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
01:37aRESONANCE HEALTH : Trading Halt
PU
01:36aCOVIA : Environmental, corporate partnership keeps Kasota Prairie going
AQ
01:35aHONDA MOTOR : A small child was killed in a crash in Southwest Fort Worth, police say
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BeiGene Announces Acceptance of its First New Drug Application for Zanubrutinib in Relapsed/Refractory Mant..
2MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : José Mourinho wants fans to lift Manchester United for Tottenham v..
3MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL : FY18 Financial Results
4MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL : Dividend/Distribution - MHJ
5CHORUS LTD : CHORUS : 1. Cover ASX Appendix 3A.1

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.