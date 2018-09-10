Log in
Larson Electronics LLC Releases 5-Stage Steel Wall Mounted Light Mast

09/10/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting expert, Larson Electronics LLC, has announced the release of an aluminum wall mounted light mast that can quickly and safely deploy lights, cameras and other equipment up to 11 feet. This 5-stage collapsible light tower has a unique wall mount which keeps the unit off the ground, maximizing floor space.

LM-WM-11-4.5-5S-ALU
The Larson Electronics LM-WM-11-4.5-5S-ALU fold over 5-stage light mast winches provides a safe and effective way for operators to quickly deploy lights, security cameras and other equipment to elevations of up to 11 feet.


The LM-WM-11-4.5-5S-ALU from Larson Electronics is a wall mounted light tower that can deploy LED, HID, halogen and metal halide fixtures, among other various industrial equipment. This telescoping 5-stage light mast extends up to 11 feet and can be collapsed to 4.5 feet in the case of applications that need a smaller light footprint. The mast is elevated via one 1,000-pound manual winch with 3/16” galvanized cable. The addition of a special proprietary mast guidance system helps the tower stand sturdy against high winds up to 125 miles per hour.

This telescoping mast is built with square steel tubing, finished in a powder coating and can support and lift 125 pounds of equipment. The LM-WM-11-4.5-5S-ALU features a wall mounting bracket near the bottom of the tower, which accepts four bolts for strong and stable wall mounting. This mounting configuration is ideal for applications that need more floor space.

This 5-stage light mast can be custom built to tailor to operator needs with longer mast sections, large mounting plates and an optional electric winch for faster deployment.

“The wall-mount on this mast keeps it off the floor allowing for more space in the work area and eliminating any tripping hazard,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It also places the manual winch at a comfortable height making deployment of lights and equipment easy.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC  is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e66a8c04-72b6-4736-b79f-89da1e50d7ae

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
