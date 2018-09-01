Larson Electronics LLC Releases 50’ 12/3 SOOW Twist Lock Extension Power Cord

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics, has announced the release of a brand new 50 foot 12/3 SOOW extension power cord equipped with a 20-amp rated NEMA L5-20P male and L5-20C female twist lock connector. This extension cord is designed for heavy duty applications, allowing operators to extend power to for maintenance, power generator operation, construction equipment and other temporary applications.



The Larson Electronics EXC-50-12.3-20A-L5.20P-L5.20C 50 foot 12/3 SOOW twist lock extension power cord is designed for heady duty and outdoor applications.





The EXC-50-12.3-20A-L5.20P-L5.20C is a rugged extension cord constructed of 12/3 SOOW cable terminated in a male NEMA L5-20P and female NEMA L5-20C, 20 amp rated, outdoor approved twist lock cord caps. This 50-foot SOOW extension cord is flexible and chemical and abrasion resistant. Operators can use this cord to power their 125V equipment from just a single system. This industrial extensor cord is popular for use in remote outdoor locations to connect generators, stage equipment, UPS battery backups and other industrial equipment.

“This SOOW extension cord is ideal for operators who need to extend 125-volt power to their equipment in a remote location where regular outlets are unavailable,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The cord is built for use indoors and outdoors for plant turnarounds, exhibits, stage equipment and shipyard applications.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

