Larson Electronics LLC Releases Class 1 Division 2 Corrosion/Saltwater Resistant Fluorescent Light

0
08/12/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader in industrial lighting, Larson Electronics LLC, has announced the release of a new fluorescent light that is U.S./Canada U.L. approved Class 1 Division 2 Groups A, B, C and D, UL 1598A listed, specifically designed for wet and corrosive marine environments. This light features two 36-watt T8 fluorescent lamps and meets United States Coast Guard specifications, making it ideal for oil rigs, ships, chemical storage centers and offshore applications.

HALP-48-2L-INTL-36WT8 Main
The HALP-48-2L-INTL-36WT8 hazardous area fluorescent light fixture is designed for use in wet areas and saltwater-marine environments where corrosion resistance is critical to equipment longevity and safety


HALP-48-2L-INTL-36WT8 Light View
This fixture comes equipped with two 36 watt T8 fluorescent lamps


HALP-48-2L-INTL-36WT8 Mounting
Flange type stainless steel mounts attached at each end of the fixture enables it to be simply secured to any surface.


HALP-48-2L-INTL-36WT8 Wiring
The HALP-48-2L-INTL-36WT8 has an electronic universal voltage ballast and operates on a range of voltages from 120V to 277V AC 50/60Hz.


HALP-48-2L-INTL-36WT8 Side
This fixture is UL 844 rated and Class 1 Division II, Groups A, B, C, D approved.


The HALP-48-2L-INTL-36WT8 marine rated fluorescent light fixture from Larson Electronics is a 72-watt, four-foot-long, two lamp fixture that produces 5,900 lumens of top quality illumination. The fixture is equipped with two 36-watt T8 fluorescent lamps protected by heat and impact resistant Pyrex tubes. The reflectors are constructed of corrosion resistant heavy gauge aluminum coated with a high gloss reflective finish. The lamp has a 24,000-hour rated lifespan and an electronic universal voltage ballast operating on 120-277V AC at 50/60 Hz.

The HALP-48-2L-INTL-36WT8 hazardous area LED light fixture is designed for use in wet areas and saltwater-marine environments where corrosion resistance is critical to equipment longevity and safety. The fixture housing is constructed of polyester housing reinforced with glass fiber, a poured gasket for reliable sealing and an impact resistant acrylic diffuser. To further prevent drips and water intrusion, eight corrosion resistant plastic latches secure the lamp cover to the lamp housing. Stainless steel latches available upon request.

“Not many lighting fixtures receive US Coast Guard approval, but ours meets all the specifications providing operators with a powerful fluorescent light that can withstand harsh, corrosive marine environments,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The highly protective construction of this light makes it suitable to use in petrochemical facilities, oil drilling rigs, water treatment areas and marine loading docks.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ddf0141-9607-4910-a7b4-e3e67b249187

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3478835a-245c-4288-aad2-be7fe04b9251

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e15fc9be-0d66-4aa2-99f0-4026acf1644c

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6344b2d6-53a7-4cab-b0b9-61b7d1ce44bf

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cce5ed32-ec11-48ac-848c-3fc7f2175b5c

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
