Larson Electronics LLC Releases Class 1 Division 2 Corrosion/Saltwater Resistant Fluorescent Light

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader in industrial lighting, Larson Electronics LLC, has announced the release of a new fluorescent light that is U.S./Canada U.L. approved Class 1 Division 2 Groups A, B, C and D, UL 1598A listed, specifically designed for wet and corrosive marine environments. This light features two 36-watt T8 fluorescent lamps and meets United States Coast Guard specifications, making it ideal for oil rigs, ships, chemical storage centers and offshore applications.



The HALP-48-2L-INTL-36WT8 marine rated fluorescent light fixture from Larson Electronics is a 72-watt, four-foot-long, two lamp fixture that produces 5,900 lumens of top quality illumination. The fixture is equipped with two 36-watt T8 fluorescent lamps protected by heat and impact resistant Pyrex tubes. The reflectors are constructed of corrosion resistant heavy gauge aluminum coated with a high gloss reflective finish. The lamp has a 24,000-hour rated lifespan and an electronic universal voltage ballast operating on 120-277V AC at 50/60 Hz.

The HALP-48-2L-INTL-36WT8 hazardous area LED light fixture is designed for use in wet areas and saltwater-marine environments where corrosion resistance is critical to equipment longevity and safety. The fixture housing is constructed of polyester housing reinforced with glass fiber, a poured gasket for reliable sealing and an impact resistant acrylic diffuser. To further prevent drips and water intrusion, eight corrosion resistant plastic latches secure the lamp cover to the lamp housing. Stainless steel latches available upon request.

“Not many lighting fixtures receive US Coast Guard approval, but ours meets all the specifications providing operators with a powerful fluorescent light that can withstand harsh, corrosive marine environments,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The highly protective construction of this light makes it suitable to use in petrochemical facilities, oil drilling rigs, water treatment areas and marine loading docks.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

