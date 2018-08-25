Larson Electronics LLC Releases Dimmable Hazardous Location Integrated LED Light with Analog Output Module and DALI

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, leader in industrial lighting, has released a new 120-watt explosion proof linear LED light approved for Class I Division 2 and Class I Zone 2 locations and is ATEX certified, NEMA 3, 4X rated, and carries ABS type approval for marine applications including decks, vessels, platforms, barges, ships, boats, docks and marina operations. This powerful fixture features dimmable controls facilitated by an analog output module that utilizes Modbus TCP/IP protocol.



The HAL-ADC-60-120W-ITG-LED-DIMM-1224 from Larson Electronics is a dimmable low-profile explosion proof LED light fixture , that produces 16,467 lumens of crisp white light drawing only 120 watts and is compatible with 12-24V DC. This fixture generates almost double the light output than traditional fluorescent fixtures, offering reduced energy use and increased reliability, longevity and safety, great for hazardous location use. Crisp white light and high chromaticity gives this fixture amazing color rendering.

This LED fixture is compatible with HTTP, XML, or Modbus TCP/IP protocols, network configuration is accessible using web-based pages - no programming required. Controls for the explosion proof LED fixture are accessible using a web-based control panel and can be setup from a remote area using internet or local IP networks. Various protective features are including such as integrated 15kV protection, over-temperature, open-line and shot circuit. Open alarms can be set, and LED indicator lights provide operators with real-time information about the power and fault condition of the unit.

This light is also equipped with a signal converter, that converts DALI to PWM. Built-in push dim functionality and dimming range of 1-100% offers output flexibility.

This compact LED unit can be easily installed in tight spaces. It features a polycarbonate lens that is impact and vibration resistant, with a frosted finish to reduce glare, or a clear finish maximizing light output. The entire assembly is contained within housing made of one piece of copper-free extruded aluminum that can withstand harsh conditions. It also includes a one wiring driver access plate and silicone gasketing, that is high temperature rated. The housing of this unit is NEMA 4X rated and has IP66 sealing for resistance to moisture, corrosion, and the intrusion of dust and particles. This unit is also vibration and weather resistant and equipped with a one-piece copper-free supplemental 20kA/10kA surge protector.

“This LED light features Aevum Network Controlled Lighting Solution, which essentially offers seamless control of lights and sensors from remote locations, which is beneficial to those working in hazardous environments with a large lighting network,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “This improves productivity by automating lighting in large facilities, but also reduces downtime and maintenance costs since fixture statuses can be monitored from anywhere.”

