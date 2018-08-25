Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics LLC Releases Dimmable Hazardous Location Integrated LED Light with Analog Output Module and DALI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, leader in industrial lighting, has released a new 120-watt explosion proof linear LED light approved for Class I Division 2 and Class I Zone 2 locations and is ATEX certified, NEMA 3, 4X rated, and carries ABS type approval for marine applications including decks, vessels, platforms, barges, ships, boats, docks and marina operations. This powerful fixture features dimmable controls facilitated by an analog output module that utilizes Modbus TCP/IP protocol.

HAL-ADC-60-120W-ITG-LED-DIMM-1224 Light
Equipped with a DALI-PWM signal converter, the 250-watt LED lamp operates on 12V DC or 24V DC and emits 16,467 lumens (clear lens) during use.


HAL-ADC-60-120W-ITG-LED-DIMM-1224 Mount
Controls for the dimmable explosion proof LED unit is facilitated by an analog output module using Modbus TCP/IP protocol. No programming is required during setup.


HAL-ADC-60-120W-ITG-LED-DIMM-1224 Controls
Controls for the explosion proof LED fixture is accessible using a web-based control panel. Compatible with HTTP, XML, or Modbus TCP/IP protocols, network configuration is accessible using web-based pages (no programming required).


The HAL-ADC-60-120W-ITG-LED-DIMM-1224 from Larson Electronics is a dimmable low-profile explosion proof LED light fixture, that produces 16,467 lumens of crisp white light drawing only 120 watts and is compatible with 12-24V DC. This fixture generates almost double the light output than traditional fluorescent fixtures, offering reduced energy use and increased reliability, longevity and safety, great for hazardous location use. Crisp white light and high chromaticity gives this fixture amazing color rendering.

This LED fixture is compatible with HTTP, XML, or Modbus TCP/IP protocols, network configuration is accessible using web-based pages - no programming required. Controls for the explosion proof LED fixture are accessible using a web-based control panel and can be setup from a remote area using internet or local IP networks. Various protective features are including such as integrated 15kV protection, over-temperature, open-line and shot circuit. Open alarms can be set, and LED indicator lights provide operators with real-time information about the power and fault condition of the unit.

This light is also equipped with a signal converter, that converts DALI to PWM. Built-in push dim functionality and dimming range of 1-100% offers output flexibility.

This compact LED unit can be easily installed in tight spaces. It features a polycarbonate lens that is impact and vibration resistant, with a frosted finish to reduce glare, or a clear finish maximizing light output. The entire assembly is contained within housing made of one piece of copper-free extruded aluminum that can withstand harsh conditions. It also includes a one wiring driver access plate and silicone gasketing, that is high temperature rated. The housing of this unit is NEMA 4X rated and has IP66 sealing for resistance to moisture, corrosion, and the intrusion of dust and particles. This unit is also vibration and weather resistant and equipped with a one-piece copper-free supplemental 20kA/10kA surge protector.

“This LED light features Aevum Network Controlled Lighting Solution, which essentially offers seamless control of lights and sensors from remote locations, which is beneficial to those working in hazardous environments with a large lighting network,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “This improves productivity by automating lighting in large facilities, but also reduces downtime and maintenance costs since fixture statuses can be monitored from anywhere.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b6813e8-cd63-4478-aae0-22bdee89ee08
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3da12155-64fa-43fa-9d79-8c47a02edd32
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fff200f-1741-4661-91aa-4406176988d7

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:27pCISCO : Why Organizations With Sensitive Research or Intellectual Property Need a Zero Trust Cybersecurity Framework Approach
PU
05:25pPUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : gets top rank in digital transaction as per Finmin report
AQ
05:25pMANCHESTER UNITED : City held at newly-promoted Wolves
AQ
05:20pDEFINING THE HEISEI ERA, PART 4 : Pride
AQ
05:18pTELKOM SOC : Icasa plans to penalise Telkom
AQ
05:18pJUVENTUS VS LAZIO LIVE STREAM : how to watch Serie A football online
AQ
05:17pMANCHESTER UNITED : Man City held at newly-promoted Wolves
AQ
05:12pNEW TRENDS BUSINESS ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE MARKET, DYNAMICS, AND COMPETITION FROM OPPONENTS, CHALLENGE AND RISK AND FORECAST TO 2025 : Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporat: HubSpot, i-on Interactive, TrackMaven, Scoop.it!, SproutLoud, Curata, Kapost, ScribbleLive
AQ
05:07pTELKOM SOC : Icasa plans to penalise Telkom
AQ
05:05pWoman, 21, details April night in which she believes she was drugged at University of Oregon bar, the 10th reported incident in two years
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
2Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk calls off plan to take Tesla private
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Spartans keep foot on the gas Three-time champion Salem opens up with ..
5Operation Food Search Partners with Volunteer Management Software Company

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.