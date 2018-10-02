Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof LED Paint Spray Booth Light – Daisy Chain Capable

KEMP, Texas, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released an explosion proof LED light approved for Class 1 Division 1 & 2 and Class 2 Division 1 and 2 rated environments that carries a paint spray booth certification. This LED light features special LED T-Series bulbs that produce 7,000 lumens and is daisy-chain capable.

This two lamp explosion proof LED linear fixture is lighter in weight, has a slimmer profile, and produces more light than traditional explosion proof fluorescent fixtures. The four foot long LED tube design bulbs included with this unit are rated at 50,000 hours of service life.



The EPL-48-2L-LED-ILS-E2E-74INX2-EPP is equipped with Larson Electronics’ specially designed LED T-series bulbs which produce 7,000 lumens.



This unit comes fitted with 25` of 12/3 line-in cable terminated in a 20-amp explosion proof plug connected to an explosion proof switch that operates the light fixture.





The EPL-48-2L-LED-ILS-E2E-74INX2-EPP is a two-lamp explosion proof LED linear fixture that carries a T6 temperature rating and is U.L. approved Class 1 Division 1, Groups C and D, Class 1 Division 2, Group A, B, C and D, and Class II, Division 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G. The light is also EPL-48-2L-LED-ILS-E2E-74INX2-EPP LED light fixture is U.S. and Canada U.L. approved for use in paint spray booths.

The 28-watt LED lamps produce 30% more illumination than standard T8 bulbs while offering lower amp draw and increased reliability. Each lamp produces 3,500 lumens at 125 lumens per watt, for a combined 7,000 total lumen light output. This explosion proof LED has daisy chain capabilities, allowing operators to connect multiple units end to end for more light coverage along the job site.

The EPL-48-2L-LED-ILS-E2E-74INX2-EPP is universal voltage and operates on any voltage from 120V to 277V AC 50/60hz without any modifications. A low voltage version is also available. This unit comes with 25 feet of 12/3 line-in cable terminated in a 20-amp explosion proof plug, which is connected to an explosion proof switch that operates the light fixture. Another 74 inches of 12/3 SOOW cable connects the explosion proof switch to the light fixture, and 74 inches of line-out 12/3 SOOW cord on the other end of the light connects to a “double gang” 20-amp explosion proof receptacle. This set-up allows this unit to be connected to other lights or accessories and plugged into a single outlet.

“This linear LED fixture is equipped with our own LED T-Series bulbs which are visibly brighter than standard T8’s,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “These bulbs offer 30% more foot candles at 8 feet offering unexpectedly high light output levels that have surprised many of our customers.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

