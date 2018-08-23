Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof LED String Light for MRO/Tank Cleaning

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has just released an explosion proof string light including two, 10-watt work lights that can be daisy chained for flexible illumination options, and is Class 1, Division 1 and 2, and Class 2 Division 1 approved. This LED string is ideal for MRO inspection, tank cleaning and other temporary illumination in hazardous locations requiring explosion proof protection.



This explosion proof string light set from Larson Electronics contains a total of two 10 watt work lights equipped with aluminum hooks and connected in series along 20 feet of 12/3 SEOOW explosion proof cord.



The machined aluminum housings, cast aluminum guard, tempered glass lamp globe, and abrasion resistant cord make this a very durable unit that will resist damage from chemicals, abrasion, vibrations and impacts.





The EPL-SL-2-LED string light is suitable for use in areas where petrochemical vapors and hazardous dust are present. This fixture can be daisy chained together, allowing operators to easily manage a configuration that works best for their job site and move it around as needed. With machined aluminum housing, tempered glass lamp globes and abrasion resistant cord, this unit is extremely durable and resistant to chemicals, abrasion, vibrations and impact. Each LED light fixture has a cast aluminum guard which protects the globe from damage during rugged use. This explosion proof string light is lightweight and has a low profile making it an attractive alternative to larger, heavier traditional fixtures.

With impressive construction and functionality, comes equally impressive LED illumination. This string light contains two LED work lights equipped with aluminum hooks, and are connected along 20 feet of 12/3 SOOW cable, 10 feet in-between each LED. The EPL-SL-2-LED can be ordered in standard 120-277VAC or 11-25V AC/DC, as well as choice of 5-15 or 6-20 explosion proof cord caps.

“The most notable feature in this LED string light is that it can be daisy chained together to create a longer string,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “This provides a lot of flexibility for applications such as MRO turnarounds and tank cleaning. The addition of the metal hook allows operators to hang the lights in a variety of places for handsfree operation.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

