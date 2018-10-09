Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Light with 3rd Generation LEDs

KEMP, Texas, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released a new pole top slip fitter LED light fixture that utilizes special CREE LED technology and a compact design to efficiently illuminate Class I Divisions 1 & 2 and Class II Divisions 1 & 2 locations. This powerful LED light features a 4" OD pole top slip fit mount with an adjustable swivel bracket and is paint spray booth approved.



This Class I Divisions 1 & 2, Class II Divisions 1 & 2 pole 4" OD top slip fit mount explosion proof light fixture provides 17,500 lumens of high quality light while drawing only 150 watts.



The EPL-PT-150LED-RT-4IN pole top slip fit mount explosion proof light features an adjustable swivel bracket constructed of 3/8" aluminum that allows 270° of adjustment and is attached to a slip fit yoke for easy installation.



The wiring of the EPL-PT-150LED-RT-4IN is terminated in a junction box with 3/4" threaded hub. Operators can run rigid pipe or flexible conduit to the junction box, terminating the electrical connections within.



The entire assembly is ETL listed Class I Divisions 1 & 2 and Class II Divisions 1 & 2 for use in hazardous locations and approved for paint spray booths.





The Larson Electronics EPL-PT-150LED-RT-4IN is a pole top slip fitter LED light fixture that provides 17,500 lumens of high quality light while drawing only 150 watts. A color rendering index of 75 produces colors and details with high accuracy, far surpassing that of high-pressure sodium or mercury vapor luminaries. The lamp is T5 temperature rated, Design Lights Consortium approved, and retains an impressive 80% of its lumen output after 60,000 hours of use. The housing is constructed of copper-free aluminum alloy, specially designed to dissipate heat which increases the lifespan of the LEDs. A powder coating adds durability.

The EPL-PT-150LED-RT-4IN features a 4" yoke mount with an attached swivel bracket constructed of 3/8" aluminum that allows 270° of adjustment. The wiring of the EPL-PT-150LED-RT-4IN is terminated in a junction box with 3/4" threaded hub that operators can run rigid pipe or flexible conduit to. This explosion proof light fixture is universal voltage capable and can be operated with 100-277 VAC, 50/60Hz. Low voltage options are also available.

This assembly is ideal for use on frac pads, rigs, offshore worksites and any applications that require a Class I Division 1 pole top light fixture.

“This explosion proof LED fixture is an excellent replacement upgrade option for larger, high maintenance traditional fixtures,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The CREE LED technology makes this light extremely energy efficient, and the adjustable pole top mount makes it easy to install the fixture for use as a high bay and low bay lighting solution.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

