Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Light with 3rd Generation LEDs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released a new pole top slip fitter LED light fixture that utilizes special CREE LED technology and a compact design to efficiently illuminate Class I Divisions 1 & 2 and Class II Divisions 1 & 2 locations. This powerful LED light features a 4" OD pole top slip fit mount with an adjustable swivel bracket and is paint spray booth approved.

EPL-PT-150LED-RT-4IN (1)
This Class I Divisions 1 & 2, Class II Divisions 1 & 2 pole 4" OD top slip fit mount explosion proof light fixture provides 17,500 lumens of high quality light while drawing only 150 watts.


EPL-PT-150LED-RT-4IN (2)
The EPL-PT-150LED-RT-4IN pole top slip fit mount explosion proof light features an adjustable swivel bracket constructed of 3/8" aluminum that allows 270° of adjustment and is attached to a slip fit yoke for easy installation.


EPL-PT-150LED-RT-4IN (3)
The wiring of the EPL-PT-150LED-RT-4IN is terminated in a junction box with 3/4" threaded hub. Operators can run rigid pipe or flexible conduit to the junction box, terminating the electrical connections within.


EPL-PT-150LED-RT-4IN (4)
The entire assembly is ETL listed Class I Divisions 1 & 2 and Class II Divisions 1 & 2 for use in hazardous locations and approved for paint spray booths.


The Larson Electronics EPL-PT-150LED-RT-4IN is a pole top slip fitter LED light fixture that provides 17,500 lumens of high quality light while drawing only 150 watts. A color rendering index of 75 produces colors and details with high accuracy, far surpassing that of high-pressure sodium or mercury vapor luminaries. The lamp is T5 temperature rated, Design Lights Consortium approved, and retains an impressive 80% of its lumen output after 60,000 hours of use. The housing is constructed of copper-free aluminum alloy, specially designed to dissipate heat which increases the lifespan of the LEDs. A powder coating adds durability.

The EPL-PT-150LED-RT-4IN features a 4" yoke mount with an attached swivel bracket constructed of 3/8" aluminum that allows 270° of adjustment. The wiring of the EPL-PT-150LED-RT-4IN is terminated in a junction box with 3/4" threaded hub that operators can run rigid pipe or flexible conduit to. This explosion proof light fixture is universal voltage capable and can be operated with 100-277 VAC, 50/60Hz. Low voltage options are also available.

This assembly is ideal for use on frac pads, rigs, offshore worksites and any applications that require a Class I Division 1 pole top light fixture.

“This explosion proof LED fixture is an excellent replacement upgrade option for larger, high maintenance traditional fixtures,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The CREE LED technology makes this light extremely energy efficient, and the adjustable pole top mount makes it easy to install the fixture for use as a high bay and low bay lighting solution.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f12eacf3-6a62-4ebc-af56-780fd23007c1

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b380ce4-96c1-4a98-a4eb-19cd14624b8f

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bec50dc8-2fbd-4e88-87a8-65856145b9d9

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b10af42-b810-4320-af32-1a7250f7c046

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:11pDAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05:11pJERASH US : Mayor, World Bank Delegation Discuss Cooperation
AQ
05:10pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : Provides Update on Proposed Buffalo Oil Field Redevelopment
AQ
05:10pTOTAL : Aramco & Total Launch Engineering Studies to Build Giant Petrochemical Complex
AQ
05:10pINPEX : & Partners to Conduct Short-term Flow Tests on Exploratory Well
AQ
05:10pBADGER METER : Introduces Second Stage of Its SEVA
AQ
05:10pEQUINOR : Johan Sverdrup powered from shore
AQ
05:10pREX INTERNATIONAL : Focused on Delivering on its Strategy
AQ
05:10pPRECISION DRILLING : Announces Combination With Trinidad Drilling
AQ
05:10pPETROFAC : Secures $50m Contract Extension in Iraq
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German firms would face billions in extra tariffs in hard Brexit - study
3CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora launches new charm offensive, and necklaces too
5COMMERZBANK : Wirecard spells out vision for further growth to investors

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.