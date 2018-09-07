Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Motion and Light Sensor

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader in industrial lighting, Larson Electronics LLC, has announced the release of an explosion proof motion sensor approved for Class I, Division 1 and 2, Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, and Class III locations. This motion sensor has adjustable sensitivity and time delay after motion, able to power lights and other equipment in hazardous areas.



The EXP-MS-N4X-AT-HV-V2 is ideal for operators seeking a high quality explosion proof light and motion sensor rated for use in Class I, Division 1 and Class II, Division 1 flammable work sites.



This unit leverages cutting-edge microwave sensors to detect motion. When in use, the device sends out discreet waves that are reflected back from nearby walls and objects (not heat or light).



This explosion proof unit operates on 120-277V AC 50 Hz (universal) and features the following modes: Disable and Sensor. For motion detection, the sensor can detect movement at a rate of 0.5~3m/s.



The explosion proof motion and light detector can be mounted on ceilings or walls. When mounted on the ceiling, the sensor offers detection at distances up to 59 feet (from the ceiling) and 360 degrees of detection.





The EXP-MS-N4X-AT-HV-V2 is an explosion proof motion sensor from Larson Electronics that provides up to 52.4 feet by 49.2 feet of coverage with a maximum distance of detection of 98.4 feet. This sensor features cutting-edge microwave sensors, which are known for high performance in unstable climates. The sensors send out waves, which are reflected by surrounding walls and objects. These sensors are not affected by line of sight which provides a wider and more accurate coverage of the area. These sensors can penetrate any non-metallic object including glass and plastic.

This explosion proof unit features disable and sensor modes. For motion detection, the sensor can detect movement at a rate of 0.5~3m/s. When connected to a fixture, the sensor keeps the lamp off when sufficient ambient light is in the area. At night, when the sensor detects insufficient ambient light in the environment, the device engages the fixture to turn on when motion is detected. During operation, the sensor adheres to the configured hold time when motion is detected.

The EXP-MS-N4X-AT-HV-V2 is constructed of non-sparking aluminum and has a glass window where motion is detected through. The unit is wall-mounted via an integral mounting bracket that can be vertically adjusted after installment, allowing users to pinpoint the exact target area they wish the device to detect motion in.

This explosion proof motion sensor is rated for Class I, Divisions 1 & 2, Groups B, C, D, Class I, Zones 1 & 2, Groups IIB+H2, IIA, Class II, Divisions 1 & 2, Groups E, F, G, Class III, Divisions 1 & 2, features IP66 rated and NEMA rated 3, 4, 4X, 7 (B, C, D) and 9 (E, F, G). The unit operates on 120V, 220V-240V, or 277V AC electrical circuits.

“This motion sensor is perfect for turning on lights in manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and other flammable worksites because of the high-tech microwave sensors,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Microwave sensors are known for being extremely reliable in unpredictable conditions, which you would find in an explosion proof industrial environment. They provide more accurate coverage and detect objects, instead of only heat and light like traditional infrared motion sensors do.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

