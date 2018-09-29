Log in
Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Selector Switch

09/29/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a leader in industrial and explosion proof equipment, has released an explosion proof selector switch rated for Class I, Divisions 1 & 2; Class I, Zones 1 & 2; Class II, Divisions 1 & 2; and Class III facilities. This 600V rated unit has open components and features a short design and rotary (maintained) action.

EPL-SLSW-XS
The EPL-SLSW-XS from Larson Electronics is an Explosion Proof Selector Switch that is suitable for preventing the ignition of external, flammable atmospheres in hazardous locations. This 600V-rated unit features a short design and rotary (maintained) action.


The EPL-SLSW-XS is a two-position explosion proof selector switch designed to prevent the ignition of external, flammable atmospheres in hazardous locations. This 10-amp unit has a maximum voltage rating of 600V. This device is constructed of aluminum and stainless steel and does not include a protective enclosure.

“This explosion proof selector switch is a very reliable and dependable device to help prevent potential fires in hazardous environments,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The device is ideal for chemical processing facilities, food processing plants, metal processing and more.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebaf6c74-b6e9-4477-b163-5e88809de4fa

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
