Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Spray Paint Booth Light with Modbus Capabilities

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released an explosion proof LED paint spray booth light fixture that provides operators in hazardous environments powerful, energy efficient illumination and features Modbus TCP/IP network controller and Aevum Network Control Lighting Solution. This four-foot two-lamp fixture is rated for Class I Division 1 & 2 and Class II Division 1 & 2 areas, and holds paint spray booth, ATEX and IECEx certifications, making it ideal for paint booths, oil rigs, offshore applications, petrochemical, manufacturing, chemical storage and more.



The 28 watt LED lamps produce 30% more illumination than standard T8 bulbs while offering lower amp draw and increased reliability. Each lamp produces 3,500 lumens at 125 lumens per watt, for a combined 7,000 total lumen light output.





The EPL-ANC-48-2L-LED explosion proof LED fixture provides 7,000 lumens of high quality light drawing just 56 watts. This two-lamp explosion proof LED linear fixture is lighter in weight, has a slimmer profile, and produces more light than traditional explosion proof fluorescent fixtures. The four-foot-long T6 LED tube design bulbs included with this unit are rated at 50,000 hours of service life, which is over twice as long as standard T8 bulbs. This LED produces a 150º degree beam spread and has a standard 5600K cool white color temperature to produce colors and details more accurately than traditional luminaries.

The EPL-ANC-48-2L-LED allows operators to setup remote access, controls and configurations with the inclusion of Modbus TCP/IP network controller via a standard web browser. The network controller is equipped with one optically-isolate digital input and one SPDT relay contact. The unit is compatible with 9-28V DC and has a 3-position removeable relay, a 5-position removable power/inputs and an 8-pin RJ-45 port for network connections.

Aevum Network Controlled Lighting Solution enables connected and intelligent illumination using cutting-edge and existing networks using Modbus TCP/IP or DALI, allowing operators to control lights and sensors remotely. The status of fixtures can also be monitored remotely with this platform reducing maintenance and downtimes.

This lightweight low-profile explosion proof LED is compact and built with extruded aluminum. The fixture is Marine approved and NEMA 4X and IP67 rated, making it dust-proof and protected against high pressure jets and temporary submersion, as well as resistant to vibration and impacts.

The EPL-ANC-48-2L-LED is offered with suspension pendant mounting or surface mounting options. This light is universal voltage and can operate on any voltage from 120V to 277V AC 50/60Hz without modifications. There is no ballast in this unit and the included LED lamps have a 50,000+ hour service life, both of which result in extreme efficiency and greatly reduced maintenance costs.

“This LED fixture provides reliable, durable and safe power to hazardous locations, with maximum efficiency due to the third generation LEDs, and reliable network connectivity,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The Modbus network capability allows operators to setup various control and configurations including remote access.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

