Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof “Paint Mode” Emergency Warning Sign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, released an explosion proof emergency warning sign approved for wet locations and marine environments. This single lamp explosion proof warning light features a “paint mode” sign that indicates when painting is underway in industrial environments and has a backup battery that runs the sign for 90 minutes in the event of a power outage.

EPL-EMG-TL-1X10W-C-PM
The EPL-EMG-TL-1X10W-C-PM explosion proof emergency LED light from Larson Electronics is an ideal indicator lighting solution for industrial and manufacturing facilities where spray paint rooms are located.


The EPL-EMG-TL-1X10W-C-PM Class I Division 1 and 2, Class II Division 1 and 2, Class III explosion proof emergency LED warning sign is a 10-watt fixture ideal indicator lighting solution for industrial and manufacturing facilities where spray paint rooms are located. The single green LED lamp is equipped with a 3-sided warning sign that reads "Paint Mode" to indicate painting is currently underway in the area. The lamp is available in either a steady burn or strobing configuration depending on operator preference. This emergency paint mode warning sign has a battery backup that will run the LED lamp for 90 minutes during loss of power.

Unlike traditional indicator lamps that use a colored globe with low color temperature incandescent lamps, this explosion proof LED light incorporates a clear glass globe and colored LED lamp, which increases the total visibility and light output compared to traditional colored lamps.

The EPL-EMG-TL-1X10W-C-PM carries a T3C temperature rating and has a -40°C to +85°C ambient operating temperature range. The light housing is constructed with a polyester powder coated copper free aluminum casting that can withstand 1490 pounds PSI hydrostatic pressure. The mounting plate is built from non-sparking aluminum and can be custom built.

This explosion proof green indicator light has a 50,000-hour operational life and operates on 120-277V AC current. Line-in supply power is provided by 10` of 16 AWG SOOW cable with flying leads.

“This emergency LED warning sign offers cooler operation and a cleaner, brighter output that far surpasses anything a 100-watt incandescent could provide,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Intense output combined with an emergency backup makes this a very effective and reliable unit for paint spray booths and the like.” 

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:17p22/2018 : New date of issue of H1 2018 financial report
PU
05:17pTRIMBLE : Recognizes Customers with 2018 in.sight Ovation Awards
PU
05:17pJOULES : AGM and Annual Report & Accounts
PU
05:17pFORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES : Q&A w/ Nasdaq, ForeScout & Symantec
PU
05:17pTRENTION : Florence County moves to OPCON 3 ahead of Florence
AQ
05:17pCIMCO MARINE AB : (publ) Corporate Bond tap issue was oversubscribed
AQ
05:17pPrinceton Marriott at Forrestal Eases Traveling for Working Mothers
GL
05:16pTILRAY : Imports CBD Oil to UK Patient
AQ
05:16pUPDATE : Professor Cosman Redefines Robotic Surgery in Australia
GL
05:16pPhysicians from Orthopaedic Institute for Children to Comprise Faculty for First Day of Renowned Brennemann Lectures Sept. 21 in Anaheim
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : CFO steps down as backlash grows after $900 million money launder fine
2XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Xenon Enters into Agreement to Buy Out Milestones and Royalties Related to its XEN..
3ARYZTA : McDonald's buns maker Aryzta strikes deal with banks ahead of capital hike
4MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : CADBURY OWNER MONDELEZ BRACES FOR HARD BREXIT, STOCKPILES PRODUCTS: the Times
5DRDGOLD LTD. : DRD: DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in Securities by a Director

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.