Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof “Paint Mode” Emergency Warning Sign

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, released an explosion proof emergency warning sign approved for wet locations and marine environments. This single lamp explosion proof warning light features a “paint mode” sign that indicates when painting is underway in industrial environments and has a backup battery that runs the sign for 90 minutes in the event of a power outage.



The EPL-EMG-TL-1X10W-C-PM explosion proof emergency LED light from Larson Electronics is an ideal indicator lighting solution for industrial and manufacturing facilities where spray paint rooms are located.





The EPL-EMG-TL-1X10W-C-PM Class I Division 1 and 2, Class II Division 1 and 2, Class III explosion proof emergency LED warning sign is a 10-watt fixture ideal indicator lighting solution for industrial and manufacturing facilities where spray paint rooms are located. The single green LED lamp is equipped with a 3-sided warning sign that reads "Paint Mode" to indicate painting is currently underway in the area. The lamp is available in either a steady burn or strobing configuration depending on operator preference. This emergency paint mode warning sign has a battery backup that will run the LED lamp for 90 minutes during loss of power.

Unlike traditional indicator lamps that use a colored globe with low color temperature incandescent lamps, this explosion proof LED light incorporates a clear glass globe and colored LED lamp, which increases the total visibility and light output compared to traditional colored lamps.

The EPL-EMG-TL-1X10W-C-PM carries a T3C temperature rating and has a -40°C to +85°C ambient operating temperature range. The light housing is constructed with a polyester powder coated copper free aluminum casting that can withstand 1490 pounds PSI hydrostatic pressure. The mounting plate is built from non-sparking aluminum and can be custom built.

This explosion proof green indicator light has a 50,000-hour operational life and operates on 120-277V AC current. Line-in supply power is provided by 10` of 16 AWG SOOW cable with flying leads.

“This emergency LED warning sign offers cooler operation and a cleaner, brighter output that far surpasses anything a 100-watt incandescent could provide,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Intense output combined with an emergency backup makes this a very effective and reliable unit for paint spray booths and the like.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.