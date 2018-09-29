Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics LLC Releases Golight Remote Control Spotlight with Post Mount

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 10:01pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a leader in rugged industrial lighting, has released a new motorized spotlight as part of the Golight Series, ideal for hunting, fishing and other outdoor applications. This 65-watt spotlight operates with a wireless handheld remote control and a wireless dash mount remote control and is mounted on an 18-inch stanchion post.

GL-2100-18-E
The GL-2100-18-E Golight Radioray from Larson Electronics is a 65 Watt motorized spot light that operates with a wireless hand held remote control and a wireless dash mount remote control.


GL-2100-18-E Side
This particular model is available in a white finish and is mounted on a eighteen inch stanchion post with red/green navigational running lights.


GL-2100-18-E Back
It produces a wide spot beam with an effective working beam of 700 feet and has a 5 million candlepower rating.


GL-2100-18-E Post Mount
This light operates with 12 volts DC and draws 5.5 amps, making it ideal for consumer vehicles, boats, ATVs, and similar sources of 12 volt direct current.


The GL-2100-18-E Golight Radioray is a motorized spotlight that provides 1,300 lumens with a 5 million candlepower rating and has a wide spot beam of 700 feet. Red and green running lights are located below the lamp and are USCG 1 NM Certified and are visible at 1 nautical mile.

Remote operation of this unit is provided by both a wireless handheld remote and a dash mounted remote control, using an automotive grade internal motor, gear and transmission assembly. This motorized operation allows operators to rotate the light 370 degrees and vertical adjustment of 135 degrees. Remote control functions include on/off and up, down, left and right control movement. A fast/slow mode controls the speed of movement.

The GL-2100-18-E is designed specifically for demanding outdoor usage such as hunting and fishing. The unit is constructed of high-quality ASA Luran thermoplastic which is heat resistant, as well as impact resistant and UV resistant. Motor components are constructed of LEXAN, brass, and stainless steel to provide rust and corrosion resistance.

This light operates with 12 volts DC and draws 5.5 amps, making it ideal for consumer vehicles, boats, ATVs, and similar sources of 12-volt direct current. The light is stanchion post mounted enabling the light to be installed and removed for storage.

“This golight is a great additional for hunting or fishing purposes – designed for all weather conditions,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The light’s wide, far-reaching beam offers intense illumination for nighttime operations, and remote control offers flexible usage.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4da5171-68bc-4f28-b805-dda874d193cc

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b85ea0cd-5c4c-44e7-92f5-014ab09b5d3c

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac2bee1b-f88e-4e71-af53-dd8bb0d93518

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93a056c6-e77e-45e2-ad60-f4ed73b8d485

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:01pLarson Electronics LLC Releases Golight Remote Control Spotlight with Post Mount
GL
09:45pWESTWOOD WEALTH TEAM EXCELS IN NEWEST CLIENT OFFERING : The Art of Investing
GL
09:43pGDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : FINAL DEADLINE MONDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GDS Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
09:41pDUN & BRADSTREET : CARSTEN PHILLIPS INC Has Been Awarded The 7-Year Anniversary from The Dun & Bradstreet
AQ
09:40pHELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC : FINAL DEADLINE MONDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $1,000,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
09:36pCANADA, U.S. MAKE PROGRESS IN BID TO SAVE NAFTA, NO DEAL YET : sources
RE
09:36pTESLA : FINAL DEADLINE APPROACHING: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $1,000,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
09:22pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic are superb in win over Napoli
AQ
09:17pITALIAN_LEAGUEONE : Statement from Giuseppe Marotta
PU
09:08pSTRICTLY COME DANCING 2018 : week two – live!
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA'S MUSK MAY SETTLE SEC LAWSUIT BUT READY FOR FIGHT: sources
2'We'll know in 48 hours' - Mexico sees new hope of trilateral NAFTA
3ALPHABET : Google CEO will testify before U.S. House on bias accusations
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : $200bn solar power park to be built in Saudi Arabia
5Tesla's Musk may settle SEC lawsuit but ready for fight - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.