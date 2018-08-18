Larson Electronics LLC Releases Hazardous Area C1D2 2 Ft Integrated LED Light Pivoting Fixture

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, leader in industrial lighting, has released a hazardous area LED light fixture approved for use in Class 1 Division 2 Groups A, B, C and D locations, and is UL 1598A listed with a T4A temperature rating. This 2-foot-long, 2 lamp fixture operates on 120-277VAC producing 3,500 lumens at 28 watts, and is ideal for aircraft maintenance, oil drilling rigs, refineries and chemical manufacturing facilities.



The Larson Electronics HAL-24-2L-ITG-LED-BMSW-V2-BL Explosion Proof Integrated LED Light Fixture is U.S./Canada approved Class I Division 2 Groups A, B, C and D, UL 1598A listed.



The HAL-24-2L-ITG-LED-BMSW-V2-BL fixture is equipped with a specially designed integrated LED array which produces 4,000 lumens of bright light in a 160° wide flood beam spread.



There are two brackets. Once the brackets are mounted to a surface (ceiling, floor or wall), the light fixture can be pivoted by loosening the that hold the bracket to the mounting peg. This fixture allows 45° of pivot from the 90° point.



The HAL-24-2L-ITG-LED-BMSW-V2-BL is universal voltage, not multi-tap, and operates on any voltage ranging from 90 to 305V AC or 127 to 431V DC without any modifications necessary. We also offer other variations of this light if needed to fit your specific application, 347-480V AC, 12-24V DC and 0-10V dimmable.





The HAL-24-2L-ITG-LED-BMSW-V2-BL is a 40-watt explosion proof LED light fixture that features a 2 foot integrated LED array that produces 4,000 lumens. This Class 1 Division 2 Groups A, B, C and D hazardous area LED light that takes the reliability and efficiency of a fluorescent fixture and adds even longer lamp life and efficiency with high output LEDs. The ballast normally associated with fluorescent fixtures has been eliminated from this unit, which reduces overall weight, increases lamp life to an extreme 50,000 hours and helps this LED fixture maintain a T4A temperature rating.

The lamps are protected by a powder coated aluminum frame and shatter and heat resistant clear glass lens secured with four zinc coated steel draw latches. The HAL-24-2L-ITG-LED-BMSW-V2-BL operates on any voltage ranging from 90 to 305V AC or 127 to 431V DC without any modifications necessary. We also offer other variations of this light if needed to fit your specific application, 347-480V AC, 12-24V DC and 0-10V dimmable by simply installing the custom driver or DC-DC transformer. This light fixture is both U.S. and Canada U.L. approved and features a pivoting surface mount bracket allowing the fixture to pivot 45 degrees.

“This integrated LED light is an excellent replacement for fluorescents in hazardous locations such as oil drilling rigs, chemical manufacturing and refineries, just to name a few,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The pivoting mount allows operators to direct the high intensity light where needed.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6085923-c12b-4668-a080-7050188dcf5b

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf73f3d8-5880-4f65-989a-f6bb8e1e8804

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c413620c-ab4e-4b32-8835-a5fef7252391

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3600b23a-be18-4c66-8de8-cb440e9e06de