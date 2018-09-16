Larson Electronics LLC Releases Hazardous Area LED Inspection Light with 50 Foot Manual Crank Reel

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting expert, Larson Electronics LLC, has released a hazardous area inspection light assembly complete with an ATEX/IECEs rated handheld LED lamp, and a manual crank reel with 50 feet of explosion proof cord equipped with an explosion proof ATEX rated pin sleeve plug. This assembly is ideal for industrial tasks involving detailed work, confined space, and the overseeing of heavy machinery.



The Larson Electronics ATEX-EHL-1123-LED-LER-50-EPP is a hazardous area assembly complete with a handheld LED lamp with ATEX/IECEx ratings for Zone 1 & 21 and Zone 2 & 22, a manual crank reel with 50 feet of explosion proof cord and an explosion proof ATEX rated pin and sleeve plug.





The ATEX-EHL-1123-LED-LER-50-EPP from Larson Electronics is a hazardous location inspection unit approved for use in ATEX/IECEx Zones 1 & 21 and 2 & 22. This assembly includes a T4 lamp with an LED that produces 285 lux in 1-meter distance and has a 6,000K color temperature, ideal for inspections and detailed work. The LED is enclosed in a polycarbonate tube and includes an aluminum grip handle and sealing. The unit is IP67 waterproof rated, protected from exposure to dust, low pressure jets and full immersion.

This explosion proof inspection assembly features 50 feet of 16/23 SOOW cord and an aluminum, explosion proof manual crank cord reel with 20 amps of continual service. The cord is equipped with an ATEX-rated hazardous location pin and sleeve plug. This 2-pole, 3-wire plug is suitable for EX II 2 G, EEx ed IIC T6, Ex II 2 D IP 66 T80°C, IP66 rated, and features polyamide construction with recessed brass pins and a 16-amp current rating.

This handlamp operates on 120-140V AC. Automatic voltage monitoring and adjustment is provided via an internal driver, which maintains correct LED voltages to provide protection against spikes and drops. A drop hook at the top of the lamp allows users to conveniently hang the unit overhead. An anti-roll grip is also present for comfortable, no-slip handheld usage.

“This explosion proof inspection light is a convenient way to get portable illumination without having to wheel a light around the workspace,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The long cord allows users to take the light where needed and hang it up for detailed work or take it with them into a tight space. Then just roll it back up when done.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

