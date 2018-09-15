Larson Electronics LLC Releases Hazardous Area Low Profile Red LED Light

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader in industrial lighting, Larson Electronics LLC, has announced the release of a new hazardous area red LED light that is U.S./Canada ETL listed Class 1 Division 2 Groups A, B, C and D, ideal for paint spray booths, clean rooms and other locations where accumulated paint and finish residues may be present.



The Larson Electronics HAL-LI-48-2L-LED-RED-1227 Hazardous Area LED Light Fixture is U.S./Canada ETL listed Class 1 Division 2 Groups A, B, C and D and ideal for use in paint spray booth, clean rooms and industrial hazardous locations where accumulated paint and finish residues may be encountered.





The HAL-LI-48-2L-LED-RED-1227 fixture is a - foot-long, 2 lamp, Class 1 Division 2 Groups A, B, C and D hazardous area red LED light that features two, 12-watt high powered red LED lamps. Each lamp consists of three separate 4-watt LED strips and produces 435 - 870 total lumens for the entire two-lamp fixture. The lamp housing contains a highly reflective insert to increase light output efficiency and the lamps are held in place by spring loaded sockets and protected by a 90° hinged glass door with a 3/16” tempered glass lens.

This hazardous area LED light has a low -profile design and troffer lay-in mounting, which mounts the fixture flush to the surface, eliminating the potential for residue to accumulate around the it. This is particularly important in clean room and paint spray rooms where dust and other debris must be extremely minimal.

Housing on this unit is constructed of powder coated 20-gauge steel, sealed and gasketed for safety, and is T3C temperature rated, vapor proof and dust proof. The inclusion of an integral magnetic paint spray cutoff switch that shuts down paint spray systems when the fixture is opened, adds additional safety for users. The HAL-LI-48-2L-LED-RED-1227 operates on 90-305V AC and 127-431V DC without modifications and includes ½ inch NPT wiring hubs.

“The lay-in flush mount design of this fixture keeps ingress of dust and other particles at bay, making it a great addition to paint spray booths, clean rooms and the like,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The light is the size of a standard ceiling tile, making installation extremely simple. A front access door helps as well.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

HAL-LI-48-2L-LED-RED-1227 Spec Sheet

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8012c83f-b713-46d0-821b-2ff786b472c0