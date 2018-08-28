Log in
Larson Electronics LLC Releases High Voltage Hazardous Location LED Light with Cree X-Lamp XR-Es

08/28/2018

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, released a high voltage hazardous location LED strip light for use in Class I Division 2 environments and U.L. 1598 compliant for wet location usage. This powerful strip light is designed to provide high output, rugged lighting for indoor and outdoor applications, and operates on 120-240V AC.

HAL-13-8W-LED-1227 Lamp
The LEDs in this unit are Cree X-Lamp XR-E units that have been chosen for their high lumen per watt ratio and extreme long life. These Cree LEDs provide over 130 lumens per watt output.


HAL-13-8W-LED-1227 Low Profile
These units are configured in a 13.38" long strip or "bar" profile for installation in locations where wide dispersal and a low profile is preferred.


HAL-13-8W-LED-1227 Back
These hazardous location LED lights are equipped with 6 feet of cord containing an explosion proof 5-15 plug rated at 15 amps. These lights operate from 120-240 volt AC current.


The HAL-13-8W-LED-1227 hazardous location LED strip light provides 1,300 lumens of high quality light drawing just 10 watts. This high voltage LED features CREE X-Lamp XR-E units, which have an excellent lumen per watt ratio and a lifespan rating over 50,000 hours. This strip light is over 13 inches long with a “bar” profile, ideal for installation in locations where wide dispersal and low profiles are preferred. The high output, cool running operation, and good color rendering properties of this light make it an ideal replacement for older, bulkier, and less reliable incandescent and halogen light fixtures.

This hazardous location LED strip light is Class I Division 2 rated with an IP54 waterproof rating, ensuring protection against dust, dirt, oils and light water spray. With an extruded powder coated aluminum housing and U.L. 1598 certification, this strip light is suitable for indoor and outdoor environments, including wet locations. The HAL-13-8W-LED-1227 is equipped with six feet of cord fitted with an explosion proof 5-15 plug rated at 15 amps.

“This LED strip light is a very versatile wide dispersal lamp for hazardous locations,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The low profile allows operators to mount the unit in tight locations, and with durable housing and wet location protection, it can be used in a variety of outdoor locations, including areas where water splash is possible.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08eaec1f-61f1-454c-91ee-cacada22cdce

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/149679a5-1c3a-4fd2-99ce-b5eb03b65905

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc7bc5da-f70a-4fbd-b275-94edf6760ef4

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
