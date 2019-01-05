Log in
Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Front Grill Headlight Package for Massey Ferguson 491 Tractors

01/05/2019

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released an LED work light kit that directly replaces and upgrades existing front grill lights on Massey Ferguson 491 tractors. This LED light kit consists of two Larson Electronics’ IL-LED-DLR-5X2 rectangular LEDs. This light package provides operators with 2,880 total lumens, a powerful and versatile LED tractor lighting, drawing just 60 watts.

LLP-MF-TR-491-V1
The LLP-MF-TR-491-V1 LED Light Package is ideal for installation and use on a Massey Ferguson 491 Tractor. Each IL-LED-DLR-5X2 produces 1,440 lumens of high-intensity LED light output with low voltage and amp draw.


The LLP-MF-TR-491-V1 tractor light package comes with two of Larson’s IL-LED-DLR-5X2 LED light bars which emit 1,440 lumens each at just 30 watts apiece, and shine bright white 6,000K illumination. These light bars are aluminum with waterproof protection. These LEDs operate on 12-24V DC and feature a breathable design for robust airflow. The LED light bars include a 2-pin connector for quick installation and are connected inline and terminated with a single plug. This setup allows the lights to be easily connected to a single existing wiring harness.

“This package is an excellent energy-efficient upgrade for the existing halogen lamps on Massey Ferguson 491 tractors,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The kit has been specifically designed for direct replacement, so upgrading existing lights is extremely easy.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1bc625b-0fba-40e8-9fd4-8417ecec3eea

© GlobeNewswire 2019
