Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Light Package for Ford New Holland 8970 Tractors

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released an LED work light kit that directly replaces and upgrades existing lights on Ford New Holland 8970 tractors. This LED light kit consists of eight LED work lights – two spot configured lights and six flood configured lights. This light package provides operators with a powerful and versatile LED tractor lighting system upgrade.



This ultra compact LED light produces an 2750 lumen output with low voltage and amp draw, 50,000 hour service life and 12 to 32 volt compatibility providing operators with a versatile and powerful LED lighting solution.





The LLP-FNH-TR-8970 tractor light package comes with a total of eight LED lights - two lights in a spot configuration to replace rear fender lights, two lights in a spot configuration to lower cab lights, two lights in a flood configuration to replace top rear cab flood lights, and two remaining lights in a flood configuration used as front top cab flood lights. Each LED lamp produces 2,975 lumens, for a total of 23,800 lumens of brilliant, intense LED illumination. Drawing just 360 watts, this lighting package is highly efficient and effective.

This lighting package operates on 9-64V DC input and an electric current of 2.8 amps (per lamp). Each LED lamp in this light kit is IP67 waterproof with an air breather design, sealed against the potential intrusion of dust and dirt, which is highly likely to be found at worksites these lights will be used. Built with aluminum housing and polycarbonate lenses to protect the LEDS, these lights can survive rugged outdoor use and demanding use. Each lamp is mounted via a trunnion u-bracket mount making vertical adjustments easy.

“This tractor light package is an ideal replacement kit for traditional tractor lights that aren’t bright enough and waste too much energy,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “These CREE LED lights are excellent energy-efficient upgrades, and are designed for direct replacement, so upgrading existing lights in the Ford New Holland is very simple.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

