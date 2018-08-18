Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Light Package for Ford New Holland 8970 Tractors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2018 | 10:01pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released an LED work light kit that directly replaces and upgrades existing lights on Ford New Holland 8970 tractors. This LED light kit consists of eight LED work lights – two spot configured lights and six flood configured lights. This light package provides operators with a powerful and versatile LED tractor lighting system upgrade.

LLP-FNH-TR-8970
This ultra compact LED light produces an 2750 lumen output with low voltage and amp draw, 50,000 hour service life and 12 to 32 volt compatibility providing operators with a versatile and powerful LED lighting solution.


The LLP-FNH-TR-8970 tractor light package comes with a total of eight LED lights - two lights in a spot configuration to replace rear fender lights, two lights in a spot configuration to lower cab lights, two lights in a flood configuration to replace top rear cab flood lights, and two remaining lights in a flood configuration used as front top cab flood lights. Each LED lamp produces 2,975 lumens, for a total of 23,800 lumens of brilliant, intense LED illumination. Drawing just 360 watts, this lighting package is highly efficient and effective.

This lighting package operates on 9-64V DC input and an electric current of 2.8 amps (per lamp). Each LED lamp in this light kit is IP67 waterproof with an air breather design, sealed against the potential intrusion of dust and dirt, which is highly likely to be found at worksites these lights will be used. Built with aluminum housing and polycarbonate lenses to protect the LEDS, these lights can survive rugged outdoor use and demanding use. Each lamp is mounted via a trunnion u-bracket mount making vertical adjustments easy.

“This tractor light package is an ideal replacement kit for traditional tractor lights that aren’t bright enough and waste too much energy,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “These CREE LED lights are excellent energy-efficient upgrades, and are designed for direct replacement, so upgrading existing lights in the Ford New Holland is very simple.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a93709d7-4b53-4654-bae9-01664c5972f7


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:36pSUPERDRY : Fashion boss gives £1m boost to People’s Vote campaign
AQ
04:31pCORELOGIC : By this measure, more Californians can "afford" their home
AQ
04:29pMANCHESTER UNITED : Mourinho says Man City 'disrespectful' in documentary
AQ
04:04pMacalester College mourns the passing of its most famous son, Kofi Annan
AQ
04:01pLarson Electronics LLC Releases LED Light Package for Ford New Holland 8970 Tractors
GL
04:01pGDS LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds GDS Holdings Limited Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – GDS
GL
03:54pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Juve rallies to defeat Chievo 3-2 in Ronaldo's debut
AQ
03:32pCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Mercury News Sal Pizarro column
AQ
03:28pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Cristiano Ronaldo makes winning debut as Juventus hit back for 3-2 win at Chievo
AQ
03:20pTOYOTA MOTOR : to increase production in China by 20%
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Chinese internet stock sell-off may shake faith in FANGs
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Bids For Noble Group Debt -- WSJ
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell's Convent gasoline unit expected online next week - sources
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : Texas jury finds Toyota negligent in accident, awards $242 million to famil..
5ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Italy's Autostrade to announce plan for victims, city after bridge collapse

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.