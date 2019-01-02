Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics LLC Releases Low Voltage Portable Explosion Proof LED Light with Magnetic Base

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 05:01pm CET

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, industrial lighting leader, released a portable explosion proof LED light with a 5 foot all base stand, that is UL certified and approved for Class I, Division 1 and 2, Class II, Division 1 and 2, and Class III, Division 1 and 2 locations. This explosion proof LED features an explosion proof 2-pin 3-wire 480V pin/sleeve cord cap and is ideal for use in enclosed areas and hazardous locations where flammable materials may be present.

EPL-24BS-5FT-1X150LED-480V-100 1
The EPL-24BS-5FT-1X150LED-480V-100 explosion proof LED light provides 10,000 square feet of work area coverage with 17,500 lumens of light output.


EPL-24BS-5FT-1X150LED-480V-100 2
Often referred to as simply a “tank light,” this unit is considered universal due to its ability to be passed through any conventional manhole such as those found in petrochemical containers and ship storage tanks.


EPL-24BS-5FT-1X150LED-480V-100 3
This unit operates on 347-480V AC and is equipped with an explosion proof 2-pin 3-wire 480V pin/sleeve cord cap.


EPL-24BS-5FT-1X150LED-480V-100 4
This portable LED light is mounted to a 24 inch wide four leg aluminum base and has an LED light head measuring 16 inches wide by 14 inches tall.


The EPL-24BS-5FT-1X150LED-480V-100 portable explosion proof LED light from Larson Electronics is a rugged lighting solution that includes an adjustable 150 watt LED lamp and a 5 foot tall base stand. The 150-watt LED produces 17,500 lumens of high-quality output, and great color rendering and contrasting. The beam is offered in a 60 or 125 degree angle, offering more focused light in spaces such as silos, tanks or manholes, or more diffused light for general area or outdoor work light. This unit operates on 347-480V AC and is equipped with an explosion proof 2-pin 3-wire 480V pin/sleeve cord cap. This plug is rated for 30 amps and is approved Class I, Division 1 and 2, Groups C, D.

The explosion proof LED flood lamp is conveniently mounted on a wide four leg aluminum base, which can be moved easily throughout the work site. Often referred to as simply a “tank light,” this unit is considered universal due to its ability to be passed through any conventional manhole such as those found in petrochemical containers and ship storage tanks.

To further increase this LED’s portability and flexibility, the lamp head can be adjusted 90 degrees vertically to reach the desired angle. To further protect the LED lamp, 25 peel off mylar overspray lamp protectors are included with the unit, which protect the lamp from dirt or other debris.

“The EPL-24BS-5FT-1X150LED-480V-100 is a versatile portable lighting solution for temporary explosion proof applications,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The ability to pass this unit through any conventional size manhole allows it to provide brilliant and adjustable illumination just about anywhere.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cffa1fc8-8a89-481f-bff8-ce436cea593e

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/120bc5e1-8c29-49ee-8297-d630346e5bd7

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfa6c779-0e90-41b3-ac9a-54c7d21fbde1

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82de36e2-d6b9-4f44-bbaa-098a481031f7

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:12pECB calls in administrators to save Italy's Carige
RE
05:11pMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Sales in December 2018
AQ
05:11pNISSAN MOTOR : production, sales and export results for November 2018
AQ
05:11pMERITOR : Announces Conversion Option for 7.875% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026
AQ
05:11pBORGWARNER INC : Statement regarding Paul N. Whelan
AQ
05:10pDEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:09pGENERAL DYNAMICS : GULFSTREAM MAKES FIRST INTERNATIONAL DELIVERIES OF ALL-NEW G500; International Launch Customer Qatar Executive Continues Expansion Of Gulfstream Fleet
AQ
05:09pTORONTO DOMINION BANK : MEDIA ADVISORY - TD Bank Group Executive to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Bank CEO Conference
PU
05:09pLOCKHEED MARTIN : First GPS III satellite successfully launched
AQ
05:09pSPIN MASTER : 's Global Animated Preschool Series Abby Hatcher Premieres on Nickelodeon
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Google wins U.S. approval for radar-based hand motion sensor
2TESLA : TESLA : shares fall on price cut, soft Model 3 deliveries
3ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO : Big claims strain senior living market for U.S. insurers
4DSV : DSV : 731 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S
5GERRESHEIMER : European shares start 2019 deep in the red

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.