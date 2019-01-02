Larson Electronics LLC Releases Low Voltage Portable Explosion Proof LED Light with Magnetic Base

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, industrial lighting leader, released a portable explosion proof LED light with a 5 foot all base stand, that is UL certified and approved for Class I, Division 1 and 2, Class II, Division 1 and 2, and Class III, Division 1 and 2 locations. This explosion proof LED features an explosion proof 2-pin 3-wire 480V pin/sleeve cord cap and is ideal for use in enclosed areas and hazardous locations where flammable materials may be present.



The EPL-24BS-5FT-1X150LED-480V-100 explosion proof LED light provides 10,000 square feet of work area coverage with 17,500 lumens of light output.



Often referred to as simply a “tank light,” this unit is considered universal due to its ability to be passed through any conventional manhole such as those found in petrochemical containers and ship storage tanks.



This unit operates on 347-480V AC and is equipped with an explosion proof 2-pin 3-wire 480V pin/sleeve cord cap.



This portable LED light is mounted to a 24 inch wide four leg aluminum base and has an LED light head measuring 16 inches wide by 14 inches tall.





The EPL-24BS-5FT-1X150LED-480V-100 portable explosion proof LED light from Larson Electronics is a rugged lighting solution that includes an adjustable 150 watt LED lamp and a 5 foot tall base stand. The 150-watt LED produces 17,500 lumens of high-quality output, and great color rendering and contrasting. The beam is offered in a 60 or 125 degree angle, offering more focused light in spaces such as silos, tanks or manholes, or more diffused light for general area or outdoor work light. This unit operates on 347-480V AC and is equipped with an explosion proof 2-pin 3-wire 480V pin/sleeve cord cap. This plug is rated for 30 amps and is approved Class I, Division 1 and 2, Groups C, D.

The explosion proof LED flood lamp is conveniently mounted on a wide four leg aluminum base, which can be moved easily throughout the work site. Often referred to as simply a “tank light,” this unit is considered universal due to its ability to be passed through any conventional manhole such as those found in petrochemical containers and ship storage tanks.

To further increase this LED’s portability and flexibility, the lamp head can be adjusted 90 degrees vertically to reach the desired angle. To further protect the LED lamp, 25 peel off mylar overspray lamp protectors are included with the unit, which protect the lamp from dirt or other debris.

“The EPL-24BS-5FT-1X150LED-480V-100 is a versatile portable lighting solution for temporary explosion proof applications,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The ability to pass this unit through any conventional size manhole allows it to provide brilliant and adjustable illumination just about anywhere.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

