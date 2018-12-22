Larson Electronics LLC Releases Magnetic Mount Helios Thermal Infrared Imaging Camera System

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, a leader in industrial lighting, just announced the release of a thermal infrared imaging camera system that features a 6” LED monitor and a remote controlled frame This camera has a 1500’ detection range, two speeds and a 2.4GHz transmitter, providing operators with a robust non-contact instrument to scan and visualize machinery and electrical equipment temperature distribution in military, manufacturing and other industrial applications.



The GL-3349-M-WR Magnetic Mount Remote Controlled Thermal Imaging Infrared Camera system with a 6 inch LCD monitor is a small thermal sensing camera mounted in a remote controlled frame that can detect heat differentials between 32°- 240° F.





The GL-3349-M-WR is a cutting-edge Helios 3349 motorized thermal imaging tool for industrial applications. This infrared camera has a 320 x 240 uncooled micro bolometer sensor, and a 2.4 GHz transmitter which facilitates wireless signals between the light and the 6” LCD screen over a maximum distance of 100 feet. The remote-controlled thermal imaging camera has a field of view that measures 35° horizontally by 27° vertically and can rotate 370° with a 135° tilt. The camera also comes equipped with an internal core heater that prevents the lens of the camera from icing up, and high-resolution displays images up to 1,500 feet in any direction, even through fog, smoke and precipitation.

The LCD monitor is mounted on a flexible neck and can be mounted to a dashboard or a window with a suction cup base. The camera itself is mounted via a 100-pound magnetic base, which has been tested up to speeds of 60mph. This magnetic mount forms to uneven surfaces and will not scratch or damage vehicle paint. Two wireless remote controls are included, one wireless handheld remote and one wireless dash remote. These remotes control the direction of the camera, as well as motor speed control. THE LCD monitor also comes with a remote.

The GL-3349-M-WR runs off 12V DC and has a frequency of 30 hertz. It is equipped with a 16-foot, outdoor rated cord with a cigarette plug and a weather tight connector. Larson Electronics also offers an alternative 24V DC setup for military applications. At 6.75" L x 7.25" W x 8" D and weighing only 4lbs, the thermal imaging camera can be mounted practically anywhere from cars to trailers. Batteries are included for the two wireless remotes, and the LCD monitor remote.

"This thermal imaging camera system is an incredible product for military applications," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. "The wireless features, high resolution imaging, and far-reaching detection range through fog and other environmental obstructions allow this system to function in a wide range of operations."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

