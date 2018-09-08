Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics LLC Releases New ATEX/IECEx Rated Explosion Proof LED Fixture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, a leader in explosion proof lighting and accessories, has added an explosion proof mini momentary push button test switch replacement for explosion proof units. This replacement switch is 125/250 volt rated and constructed of stainless steel, and is suitable for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Class II, Division 1 and 2 rated environments.

The EXP-MPB-SPST-MO is an explosion proof mini momentary push button with an SPDT contact configuration and 125/250 voltage rating. This black stainless-steel test switch replacement offers 5 amps at 125 volts and 3 amps at 250 volts and features a 1000 megaohm insulation resistance. The button has a 3/8”-16 thread size and is NEMA 4, 7 and 9 rated for industrial locations. This push button is simple to replace on existing units.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com


LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aDUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET : stabilises, Abu Dhabi could see more short-term pressure
AQ
10:16aIMPINJ CASE ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Impinj, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PI
GL
10:16aNIELSEN NOTICE ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Nielsen Holdings plc Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – NLSN
GL
10:14aTESLA : 2 Tesla executives quit after Musk interview
AQ
10:14aBUCKEYE TECHNOLOGIES : Your house isn't a piggy bank; savvy shopper
AQ
10:13aUPDATE2 : Death toll from Hokkaido quake up to 35 as rescuers race against time
AQ
10:12aNEUROSEARCH A/S : receives notice of payment from Teva Pharmaceutical International GmbH regarding Pridopidine and changes financial outlook for 2018
AQ
10:04aGOOD NEWS : Osprey Racing Team is $33,000 recipient
AQ
10:03aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Sept. 8)
AQ
10:01aROCKWELL MEDICAL : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Rockwell Medical, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Seeking Investor Losses - RMTI
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Apple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
2Tesla shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
3TESLA : TESLA : shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
4Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire - New York Times
5Canada's Freeland sees 'very good progress' in NAFTA trade talks

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.