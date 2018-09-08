Larson Electronics LLC Releases New ATEX/IECEx Rated Explosion Proof LED Fixture

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, a leader in explosion proof lighting and accessories, has added an explosion proof mini momentary push button test switch replacement for explosion proof units. This replacement switch is 125/250 volt rated and constructed of stainless steel, and is suitable for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Class II, Division 1 and 2 rated environments.



The EXP-MPB-SPST-MO is an explosion proof mini momentary push button with an SPDT contact configuration and 125/250 voltage rating. This black stainless-steel test switch replacement offers 5 amps at 125 volts and 3 amps at 250 volts and features a 1000 megaohm insulation resistance. The button has a 3/8”-16 thread size and is NEMA 4, 7 and 9 rated for industrial locations. This push button is simple to replace on existing units.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com



