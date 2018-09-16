Log in
Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Mount for 2011-2016 Ford F250-F550 Super Duty Trucks

09/16/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released a no-drill magnetic steel mounting plate for use with magnetic base lighting fixtures up to 30 pounds. This lightweight mounting plate requires absolutely no drilling to install and is compatible with 2011-2016 Ford F250, F350, F450 and F550 Super Duty aluminum body pickup trucks, offering fleet and utility vehicle operators a convenient mounting location for security, property management, construction and farming operations.

MMP-V3-FSD-2011
The MMP-V3-FSD-2011 features a 50" by 8" magnetic mounting surface, is compatible with 2011-2016 Ford F250, F350, F450 and F550 Super Duty pickup trucks and offers operators a convenient mounting location for any magnetic light.


The MMP-V3-FSD-2011 from Larson Electronics is a no drill magnetic steel mounting plate designed for 2011-2016 Ford F250, F350, F450 and F550 Super Duty aluminum body pickup trucks. The mount works for any light with a magnetic mounting base up to 30 pounds, including spotlights, flood lights, strobe lights, beacons, warning lights, signal lights, flashers, turn signals, brake lights, hunting lights, fishing lights, off-roading lights and more. This mount requires absolutely no drilling, so vehicles are left damage-free.

Constructed of durable power-coated aluminum and steel this magnetic mounting plate is rugged and built to last in harsh outdoor conditions. A weatherproof seal ensures the installation is dry and secure and protects the body of the vehicle against scratches. Additionally, this mount features windload okay for highway speeds. The magnetic mounting plate is installed via the third brake light on the back of the vehicle by simply removing the brake light, positioning the bracket and reinstalling the light through the bracket.

“This magnetic no-drill mounting plate gives operators the ability to install and remove the mount with no damage to their vehicle,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Utility workers who need a temporary light source on their Fords will find this mounting plate convenient and easy to use.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbeb08d9-abc1-4c66-a23e-57158a873cfd

© GlobeNewswire 2018
