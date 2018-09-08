Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released a no-drill magnetic steel mounting plate for use with magnetic base lighting fixtures up to 20 pounds. This lightweight mounting plate requires absolutely no drilling to install and is compatible with 2017+ Ford F250, F350, F450 and F550 Super Duty aluminum body pickup trucks, offering fleet and utility vehicle operators a convenient mounting location for security, property management, construction and farming operations.



The MMP-V2-FSD-2017 from Larson Electronics is a No Drill Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate for any light with a magnetic mounting base.



This lightweight mounting plate requires absolutely no drilling to install and can support lights of up to 20 lbs.



The MMP-V2-FSD-2017 features a 24" by 12" magnetic mounting surface, is compatible with 2017+ Ford F250, F350, F450 and F550 Super Duty aluminum body pickup trucks.



The MMP-V2-FSD-2017 is installed via the rear cab lights and has a weatherproof seal on the back side for secure, dry installation and protection against scrapes to the body of the truck.





The MMP-V2-FSD-2017 from Larson Electronics is a no drill magnetic steel mounting plate designed for 2017+ Ford F250, F350, F450 and F550 Super Duty aluminum body pickup trucks. The mount works for any light with a magnetic mounting base up to 20 pounds, including spotlights, flood lights, strobe lights, beacons, warning lights, signal lights, flashers, turn signals, brake lights, hunting lights, fishing lights, off-roading lights and more. This mount requires absolutely no drilling, so vehicles are left damage-free.

Constructed of durable power-coated aluminum and steel this magnetic mounting plate is rugged and built to last in harsh outdoor conditions. A weatherproof seal ensures the installation is dry and secure and protects the body of the vehicle against scratches. Additionally, this mount features windload okay for highway speeds. The magnetic mounting plate is installed via the third brake light on the back of the vehicle by simply removing the brake light, positioning the bracket and reinstalling the light through the bracket.

“This magnetic no-drill mounting plate gives operators both flexibility in the placement of their equipment, as well as the ability to remove and move the mount with no damage to any surface,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “This is a great mount for fleet vehicles and utility workers who need a temporary light source that has flexible positioning.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccd95d7c-6207-4bde-99c3-e2f9aa136b94

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6116fba2-6cf6-4c4c-ba58-6ba51d7e1f21

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b1b9749-d90b-4142-b5fd-7cbb91c53ff3

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/528a916b-6700-4de3-b1ac-2686be504c21