Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has released a no-drill magnetic steel mounting plate for use with magnetic base lighting fixtures up to 20 pounds. This lightweight mounting plate requires absolutely no drilling to install and is compatible with 2017+ Ford F250, F350, F450 and F550 Super Duty aluminum body pickup trucks, offering fleet and utility vehicle operators a convenient mounting location for security, property management, construction and farming operations.

MMP-V2-FSD-2017
The MMP-V2-FSD-2017 from Larson Electronics is a No Drill Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate for any light with a magnetic mounting base.


MMP-V2-FSD-2017 Bottom
This lightweight mounting plate requires absolutely no drilling to install and can support lights of up to 20 lbs.


MMP-V2-FSD-2017 Side
The MMP-V2-FSD-2017 features a 24" by 12" magnetic mounting surface, is compatible with 2017+ Ford F250, F350, F450 and F550 Super Duty aluminum body pickup trucks.


MMP-V2-FSD-2017 Application
The MMP-V2-FSD-2017 is installed via the rear cab lights and has a weatherproof seal on the back side for secure, dry installation and protection against scrapes to the body of the truck.


The MMP-V2-FSD-2017 from Larson Electronics is a no drill magnetic steel mounting plate designed for 2017+ Ford F250, F350, F450 and F550 Super Duty aluminum body pickup trucks. The mount works for any light with a magnetic mounting base up to 20 pounds, including spotlights, flood lights, strobe lights, beacons, warning lights, signal lights, flashers, turn signals, brake lights, hunting lights, fishing lights, off-roading lights and more. This mount requires absolutely no drilling, so vehicles are left damage-free.

Constructed of durable power-coated aluminum and steel this magnetic mounting plate is rugged and built to last in harsh outdoor conditions. A weatherproof seal ensures the installation is dry and secure and protects the body of the vehicle against scratches. Additionally, this mount features windload okay for highway speeds. The magnetic mounting plate is installed via the third brake light on the back of the vehicle by simply removing the brake light, positioning the bracket and reinstalling the light through the bracket.

“This magnetic no-drill mounting plate gives operators both flexibility in the placement of their equipment, as well as the ability to remove and move the mount with no damage to any surface,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “This is a great mount for fleet vehicles and utility workers who need a temporary light source that has flexible positioning.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccd95d7c-6207-4bde-99c3-e2f9aa136b94

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6116fba2-6cf6-4c4c-ba58-6ba51d7e1f21

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b1b9749-d90b-4142-b5fd-7cbb91c53ff3

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/528a916b-6700-4de3-b1ac-2686be504c21

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:26pALIBABA : No adieu, Sesame! Alibaba denies Jack Ma set to retire
AQ
11:22pBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Florence Warning
PU
11:19pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Gatecrashing World Cup party for France will show the Netherlands shouldn't lose all hope
AQ
11:17pAT&T : The best unlimited data plans in the US right now
AQ
11:17pBEST SAMSUNG PHONES : finding the right Galaxy for you
AQ
11:08pHEMP : laws changing
AQ
11:08pDEERE MPANY : BTI donates lawnmower to service dog organization
AQ
11:04pNISSAN MOTOR : Three killed in wrong-way crash that involved alcohol, speed, State Police say
AQ
11:01pRIOT BLOCKCHAIN INC : Riot Blockchain Announces Restructuring
AC
10:46pLarson Electronics LLC Releases No Drill Magnetic Steel Mounting Plate
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Apple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
2Tesla shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
3TESLA : TESLA : shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
4Alibaba's Jack Ma to unveil succession plan next week, remain chairman
5Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire - New York Times

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.