Larson Electronics LLC Releases PLC Lighting Control Station Box with 6 Slave Connections

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, a leader in industrial lighting, has released a lighting control master station for the automation and control of industrial fixtures. This six-slave control station is equipped with a 120-24V power supply with an input of 277V and control voltage of 24V.



The Larson Electronics IND-PNL-LCS-PLC-MST-2XRLY-277.24V PLC Lighting Control Station Box can be used to automate and control industrial fixtures.



On the input side, operators bring in 277V from a preferred lighting supply. Protected by a 6-amp fuse, the unit contains two relays, which operates on 24V from the PLC. This allows the control of 277V connected lighting fixtures located downstream.





The IND-PNL-LCS-PLC-MST-2XRLY-277.24V is a PLC lighting control station box that features a total of six slave connections, which can be connected to the master station. This unit has 120V to 24V power supply and brings in 277V on the input side from the preferred lighting supply. Two relays operating on 24V from the PLC are protected by a 6-amp fuse.

This control box is NEMA 3R rated and protected from moisture and dust. The IND-PNL-LCS-PLC-MST-2XRLY-277.24V is compatible with din rail mounting configurations and features a space saving profile.

“Automated lighting control in large industrial facilities is a simple way to save on power costs and increase operational efficiency,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Automating any process in a complex working environment can make a small difference that leads to great outcomes.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db12dea0-cf14-453b-9b3c-380986ffa384

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ff68ae6-5520-4129-840d-4f0f099c60b8