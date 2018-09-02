Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics LLC Releases Rechargeable Battery Pack for Golight Radioray 2000 Series Spotlights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, released a rechargeable 12VDC voltage battery pack compatible with the Golight Radioray 2000 Series spotlights. This 8.8-amp hour capacity battery features a CNC machine aluminum base with magnetic mounting and 2-hour charge time.

GL-2XXX-RCM-32AH
The GL-2XXX-RCM-32AH is an ideal accessory for the 2000 series of Golight Radioray spotlights by offering operators a lightweight yet powerful 12V DC rechargeable power source.


The GL-2XXX-RCM-32AH from Larson Electronics is a rechargeable lithium ion battery pack that provides 12 volts DC with an 8.8-amp hour capacity. This battery is designed for use with the Golight Radioray 2000 series spotlights and includes a wall charging unit for operators to charge the battery on any 1120V AC to 240V AC 50/60 Hz outlet.

This rechargeable battery pack will power Golight halogen for 90 minutes+, Golight HID for 12 hours+ or Golight LED for 12 hours+ and is an ideal companion accessory for Golights where it is not convenient to access vehicle or equipment power.

Included with this battery pack is a CNC machined aluminum base with a 200-pound grip 5-inch diameter magnetic mount base, which provides secure mounting of the pack to ferrous metallic surfaces. Housing is constructed of IP67 waterproof rated aluminum that protects the battery from water and dampness.

“This rechargeable battery is a very convenient and portable pack to keep on you when using any of our Radioray spotlights,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Not only does it provide almost 9 hours of light runtime, but it charges in just 2 hours and works on standard voltage. A car charger is also available for increased portability.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c46c751-573b-4307-8c5d-9a49c668ab5f

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:48pGARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK PT : SAUDIA expands codeshare accord with Garuda Indonesia
AQ
05:47pAT&T : Annual Labor Day celebration
AQ
05:40pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Cristiano Ronaldo Jr outshines dad with four goals on Juventus debut
AQ
05:32pSTARBUCKS : Meet Giampaolo Grossi, Starbucks Italy’s Employee No. 1
PU
05:31pMANCHESTER UNITED : Alexis Sanchez and Marouane Fellaini start for Man United against Burnley
AQ
05:28pLOCKHEED MARTIN : HRW Asks for End to Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia After School Bus Attack in Yemen
AQ
05:28pTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish ambassador, ASEZA chief discuss economic relations
AQ
05:23pARAB BANK : OAB appoints Rashad Al Musafir as CEO
AQ
05:23pOman share index ends higher
AQ
05:13pNATL BANK : Dollar maintains prices against Egyptian Pound
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Agreement on world's biggest trade deal set for November, Singapore says
2TESLA : TESLA : Daily Mail, London, Mail on Sunday Business Briefs column
3WIPRO : WIPRO : wins biggest ever contract, over $1.5 billion
4GLENCORE : HELLENIC PETROLEUM SEES 2018 EBITDA TOPPING 1 BILLION EUROS: CEO
5INDONESIA TO WORK WITH ALIBABA'S JACK MA TO INCREASE EXPORTS: minister

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.