Larson Electronics LLC Releases Rechargeable Battery Pack for Golight Radioray 2000 Series Spotlights

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, released a rechargeable 12VDC voltage battery pack compatible with the Golight Radioray 2000 Series spotlights. This 8.8-amp hour capacity battery features a CNC machine aluminum base with magnetic mounting and 2-hour charge time.



The GL-2XXX-RCM-32AH is an ideal accessory for the 2000 series of Golight Radioray spotlights by offering operators a lightweight yet powerful 12V DC rechargeable power source.





The GL-2XXX-RCM-32AH from Larson Electronics is a rechargeable lithium ion battery pack that provides 12 volts DC with an 8.8-amp hour capacity. This battery is designed for use with the Golight Radioray 2000 series spotlights and includes a wall charging unit for operators to charge the battery on any 1120V AC to 240V AC 50/60 Hz outlet.

This rechargeable battery pack will power Golight halogen for 90 minutes+, Golight HID for 12 hours+ or Golight LED for 12 hours+ and is an ideal companion accessory for Golights where it is not convenient to access vehicle or equipment power.

Included with this battery pack is a CNC machined aluminum base with a 200-pound grip 5-inch diameter magnetic mount base, which provides secure mounting of the pack to ferrous metallic surfaces. Housing is constructed of IP67 waterproof rated aluminum that protects the battery from water and dampness.

“This rechargeable battery is a very convenient and portable pack to keep on you when using any of our Radioray spotlights,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Not only does it provide almost 9 hours of light runtime, but it charges in just 2 hours and works on standard voltage. A car charger is also available for increased portability.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

