Larson Electronics LLC Releases Rechargeable LED Area Light with Magnetic Mounting Base

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, a leader in industrial lighting, has released a rechargeable, slim profile, portable LED floodlight that offers high and low settings, a single sealed push button and convenient carrying handle that doubles as a hanging hook. This rugged and durable floodlight has a powerful magnetic base and is ideal for a range of applications including general task lighting, construction, emergency services, fire and rescue, security and bay lighting.



The RL-16-LED-M Rechargeable LED Area Light from Larson Electronics is a slim profile, portable floodlight designed for maximum versatility.



The rechargeable lithium ion battery powers this light for up to 4 hours on high and 8 hours on low. The RL-LED-16-M is shipped with both an AC and DC charger power supplies.



A single sealed push button allows the operator to easily switch between high and low floodlight settings, delivering a bright glare-free 1,000 lumens on high and 500 lumens on low.



The RL-16-LED-M portable area floodlight features a powerful magnetic base that allows it to be mounted on any ferrous metal surface.





The RL-16-LED-M from Larson Electronics is a rechargeable and portable LED area light that features a rechargeable lithium ion battery and a variety of mounting options. This LED light has two settings: high, which produces 1,000 lumens of high intensity light and low, which produces 500 lumens. A single push button switch allows operators to easily switch between the two settings.

This LED area light is powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery which has a runtime of 4 hours on high and 8 hours on low. Charging from a fully depleted state takes 6 hours, and both AC and DC charger power supplies are included.

The RL-16-LED-M is designed for lightweight, easy maneuverability – weighing just 3.3 pounds and measuring just 1 foot high by 6 inches long and 3.5 inches wide. The RL-16-LED-M is also designed to withstand daily heavy-duty wear and tear, constructed of lightweight 6061-T6 aluminum with a protective powder coating. The light is IP67 waterproof rating and meets the requirements of NFPA-1971-8.6 and has an impact and vibration resistant tempered glass lens.

This portable LED lamp is fixed to a trunnion bracket that permits front to back tilting, as well as side to side pivoting. This flexibility allows precise beam aiming. The trunnion bracket is mounted to a magnetic base that can be attached to any ferrous metal surface including walls, ceilings and machines. An ergonomic, no-slip handle at the top of the light can be used for handheld carrying, or as an adjustable hook to the hang the lamp in an overhead position.

“This rechargeable LED is extremely lightweight and a convenient option for temporary portable lighting needs in garages, on construction sites, for emergency services, military applications and more,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It can be magnetically mounted, hung or carried, and the high and low settings give users flexible light output depending on the application’s requirements.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f6c5591-2dd0-4d19-ada7-973d7de4b0af

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/644d751f-2cd8-4cb2-9022-4ff95100c854

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bf3d857-17f2-4ddd-a72f-532eef139c87

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/784d73fd-6d40-4665-a417-62e656da202b