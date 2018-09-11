Log in
Larson Electronics LLC Releases Single Phase Buck/Boost Step-Down Transformer

09/11/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, leader in industrial lighting and power distribution equipment, has released a new single-phase buck and boost step down transformer. This NEMA 3R rated transformer provides increased reliability, higher efficiency, protection against critical equipment failures and an isolated power source. This unit is suitable for both indoor and outdoor non-hazardous applications such as air conditioners, lighting systems, heating elements, motor applications and any other operations that require the ability to power loads that differ from the available line voltage.

MT-BBT-272V-240V-35.42A
Suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications, the MT-BBT-272V-240V-35.42A provides increased reliability, higher efficiency, protection against critical equipment failures and an extra level of protection by isolating the power source from the connected device.


MT-BBT-272V-240V-35.42A Side
The MT-BBT-272V-240V-35.42A is encapsulated in silica sand and resin, and cased in a NEMA 3R steel enclosure.


MT-BBT-272V-240V-35.42A Back
Integrated wall mounting brackets make installation fast and easy. Because of the smaller overall footprint, heavy machinery is rarely needed for mounting and installation.


The MT-BBT-272V-240V-35.42A from Larson Electronics is a single-phase buck and boost step-down transformer with an 8.5 KVA rating. The step-down buck/boost unit has a primary voltage of 272V AC, using a maximum of 31.25 amps on the primary side, and a secondary voltage of 240V providing up to 35.42 amps on the secondary side. Buck/boost transformers direct most of the load voltage directly through the transformer, which only transforms a small percentage. This equates to a smaller and quieter step-up transformer that provides users with significant energy savings and environmental benefits.

The MT-BBT-272V-240V-35.42A provides reliability, efficiency, critical equipment failure protection, and additional protection by isolating the power source from the connected device. The housing is constructed of painted steel with winding formed from high quality precision cut copper for improved performance. Closed tolerances eliminate burrs to further enhance performance, and each core in this transformer is special coating to help resist the ingress of moisture. The MT-BBT-272V-240V-35.42A is encapsulated in silica sand and resin and cased in a NEMA 3R steel enclosure.

“Buck and boost step down transformers are extremely efficient and cost saving,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Since they direct most of the load voltage right through the transformer, only a small portion is transformed which makes this unit very quiet with great environmental benefits.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c90250f0-2dca-4567-8717-2fe58c73b886

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f5c18df-2101-4d88-8286-a31e8b685eb4

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c2ee98c-8f91-4cb5-97ca-7447e7be13d5

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
