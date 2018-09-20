Log in
Larson Electronics LLC Releases Temporary LED String Light for Work Area Lighting

09/20/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, has just released a new LED string light system for temporary lighting that can be daisy chained for flexible illumination options, and features 10 high output LED lamps producing a total of 10,500 lumens. This 106-foot LED string light system is an efficient and reliable temporary work light solution for tunnels and underpasses.

WAL-SL-10-LED-12.3-QDC-TLP
The Larson Electronics WAL-SL-10-LED-12.3-QDC-TLP Work Area Lighting LED String Light is designed for high output illumination and daisy chain connections across the job site.


The Larson Electronics WAL-SL-10-LED-12.3-QDC-TLP string light system consists of 10, 10-watt LED globe style lamps - each globe light delivering more light output than a 100-watt incandescent. The 10-watt LED bulbs draws 10% the electrical power of a standard 100-watt bulb, making them suitable for standard voltage and low voltage applications. Each LED light screws into a molded E26 lamp socket and the bulb is enclosed in a bird cage style plastic guard for protection. A hook eyelet that allows operators to hang these tasks lights overhead.

This 100-watt assembly operates on 120-277V AC and multiple stringer sections can be daisy chained together via 3' whips terminated with a NEMA L5-15 or L6-15 configuration twist lock plug and outlet.

This temporary string lighting system is constructed of 12/3 STJW cord that is fitted with an industrial grade cord cap for easy connection to common wall outlets.

“This stringer light system is perfect for temporary work lighting and is extremely versatile due to daisy-chaining capabilities,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Lamps can be removed from the system, or additional lamps can be added for applications that need longer lighting solutions.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24d15f67-a154-4100-bd96-191a874e10db

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
