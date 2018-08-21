Larson Electronics LLC Releases Three Phase Buck/Boost Transformer

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, leader in industrial lighting and power distribution equipment, has released a new energy efficient three phase buck and boost transformer. This NEMA 3R rated transformer provides increased reliability, higher efficiency, protection against critical equipment failures and an isolated power source. This unit is suitable for both indoor and outdoor non-hazardous applications such as air conditioners, lighting systems, heating elements, motor applications and any other operations that require the ability to power loads that differ from the available line voltage.



The MT-BBT-240D-208D-3P-53.1A Three Phase Energy Efficient Buck and Boost 50/60Hz Transformer from Larson Electronics is powerful, reliable and designed with the environment in mind.



Buck and boost transformers are designed to maximize the performance and life of electrical equipment.



The NEMA 3R painted steel enclosure makes this unit suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications and it can be either floor or wall mounted.





The MT-BBT-240D-208D-3P-53.1A from Larson Electronics is a three-phase buck and boost transformer with a 19.1 KVA rating. The buck/boost unit has a primary voltage of 240V AC, using a maximum of 46.9 amps on the primary side, and a secondary voltage of 208V providing up to 53.1 amps on the secondary side. Buck/boost transformers direct most of the load voltage directly through the transformer, which only transforms a small percentage. This equates to a smaller and quieter step-up transformer that provides users with significant energy savings and environmental benefits.

The NEMA 3R-rated MT-BBT-240D-208D-3P-53.1A provides reliability, efficiency, critical equipment failure protection, and additional protection by isolating the power source from the connected device. The housing is constructed of painted steel with winding formed from high quality precision cut copper for improved performance. Closed tolerances eliminate burrs to further enhance performance, and each core in this transformer is special coating to help resist the ingress of moisture. This industrial unit uses terminal strips for connecting input/output wiring, is compatible with surface mount applications, and features a 180°C insulation with a 115°C temperature rise.

“Buck and boost step up transformers are extremely efficient and cost saving,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “Since they direct most of the load voltage right through the transformer, only a small portion is transformed which makes this unit very quiet with great environmental benefits.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

