Larson Electronics LLC Releases Three Stage Light Mast with Gas Generator

09/03/2018 | 10:29pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics LLC, a leading manufacturer of industrial lighting, released a three-stage light tower to safely and effectively deploy lights and other equipment. This light tower features a rotating boom, single axle trailer, a job box and a 12V fan for cooling with a 9kw gas powered generator.

LM-12-FM-TLR6-JBF Transport Mode
This telescoping three stage steel light mast from Larson Electronics is designed to allow operators to quickly and safely deploy lighting, cameras and other electrical equipment.


LM-12-FM-TLR6-JBF Collapsed
This light boom can be extended to 30` for maximum area coverage and collapsed to 14` for applications where a smaller footprint is required.


LM-12-FM-TLR6-JBF Extended
The mast is elevated using an included 1,000 lbs hand winch with 3/16" cable and extended to its full height using a second 1,000 lbs hand winch.


LM-12-FM-TLR6-JBF Generator
The unit offers 9kW of peak wattage and 7kW of continuous wattage. Featuring a 15-hp OHV engine, operators can power 120V and 240V equipment via six outlets and a standard 12V car plug.


The LM-12-FM-TLR6-JBF light tower assembly includes a steel light mast with a telescoping boom that can be extended to 30 feet for wide coverage or collapsed to 14 feet for smaller applications. The mast is elevated using an included 1,000-pound hand winch with 3/16-inch cable and extended to its full height using a second 1,000-pound hand winch. This light tower can easily support and lift 150-pound fixtures.

This light tower assembly is supported by a 9kW gasoline-powered, continuous generator that offers 9kW of peak wattage and 7kW of continuous wattage. A 15-hp OHV engine allows operators to power 120V and 240V equipment via six outlets and a standard 12V car plug. The generator holds up to 6.5 gallons of fuel and consumes gasoline at a rate of 1.44 gallons per hour, resulting in a runtime of 10 hours per tank. The unit is equipped with automatic voltage regulation, fuel gauge, low oil shutdown and a wheel kit, for safety and monitoring.

The LM-12-FM-TLR6-JBF is equipped with a job box that allows operators to store gear and equipment when the light tower is deployed. The job box is powder coated for durability and offers protection from the elements for stored equipment and gear. The entire assembly is mounted onto a 14` single axle trailer for seamless transportation.

"The industrial market’s demand for equipment that caters to remote sites continues to grow," says Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. "This portable tower provides operators with quick deployment of electronics, monitoring systems, cameras and more, in an easily transportable unit."  

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b5e1808-6790-43ec-915a-9b90082d654a

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48316195-8e13-4708-9181-c53ab617a777

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77e94462-5756-4f85-b7e3-69a8a68fdbac

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09d99005-b37f-4be7-9b02-3b830704a233

 

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
