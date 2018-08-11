Larson Electronics LLC Releases a Heavy-Duty Battery-Powered Magnetic Signal Light

KEMP, Texas, Aug. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, released a portable magnetic signal light that runs on two 6V DC batteries and has an amber lens. This LED beacon provides visual warning when power is unavailable and includes two 200-pound magnets for portable mounting on flat metallic surfaces.



This amber beacon is 100% portable and provides a highly effective alternative to beacons that require wiring and special permanent mounting.



This particular unit has an amber lens and features two 200 lb magnetic bases on the bottom of the light for quick and secure mounting to flat magnetic surfaces.



This strobe flashes 65 times per minute, with power being supplied by two standard 6-Volt DC, spring terminal lantern batteries (not included).





The HDFL-BP-A-M is a portable magnetic amber LED beacon that runs on two standard 6-volt DC spring terminal lantern batteries. This strobing beacon is an ideal notification light for warehouse equipment, farming operations, vehicles and construction sites, providing operators with a signal light in times when power is unavailable. This magnetic beacon produces illumination that can be seen from an impressive mile away and flashes 65 times per minute. The beacon is amber in color and operated via a simple rocker switch.

This LED beacon is 100% portable, easily mounted with two, 200-pound magnets located along the bottom of the light. The magnetic mounting allows the beacon to be installed and quickly removed from any flat magnetic surface, making it ideal for towing, trailers, roadside emergencies, and other industrial applications that may suddenly need a source of powerful illumination.

“This LED beacon is the perfect device to add to your toolbox in case of an emergency lighting situation,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It weighs just 2 pounds and is less than a foot tall so it can be stored away easily. Whenever it’s needed you just simply take it out, turn it on and mount it. No messing with wires or complicated mounting brackets.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

