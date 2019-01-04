Log in
Larson Electronics Releases 100 Amp, Main Lug Only Explosion Proof Panelboard, 120/240 V 1HP

01/04/2019 | 04:46pm CET

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof panelboard for use in indoor or outdoor hazardous locations. This 100-amp panel board features has a 3-pole 4-wire configuration, branch breakers and a total of six, ¾” NPT taps at the bottom.

EPPB-1P-120.240-100ML-3X30A.2P-1X20A.2P-4X20A.1P 1
The EPPB-1P-120.240-100ML-3X30A.2P-1X20A.2P-4X20A.1P is an Explosion Proof Panelboard with Class I, II, III and Class I, Zones 1 & 2 combustible ratings.


EPPB-1P-120.240-100ML-3X30A.2P-1X20A.2P-4X20A.1P 2
This 100-amp main lug only panelboard is setup for 120/240 V single-phase primary voltage, with a 3-pole 4-wire configuration.


EPPB-1P-120.240-100ML-3X30A.2P-1X20A.2P-4X20A.1P 3
Constructed using copper-free aluminum, the NEMA rated unit is equipped with branch breakers and a total of six, 3/4" NPT taps at the bottom of the panelboard.


EPPB-1P-120.240-100ML-3X30A.2P-1X20A.2P-4X20A.1P 4
Taking on a 3-pole 4-wire configuration, the explosion proof panelboard consists of three, 30-amp 2-pole; one, 20-amp, 2-pole; and four, 20-amp 1-pole branch breakers. A total of 12 spaces are available inside.


The EPPB-1P-120.240-100ML-3X30A.2P-1X20A.2P-4X20A.1P explosion proof panelboard is rated for Class I Groups B, C and D, Class II Groups E, F and G, Class III and Class I, Zones 1 and 2, Groups IIB+H2, IIA locations. This panelboard comes with three, 30-amp, 2-pole branch breakers; one, 20-amp, 2-pole branch breakers; and four, 20-amp, 1-pole branch breakers. A total of 12 spaces are located inside the panel. This explosion proof panel board features a four-wire configuration and is constructed of copper-free aluminum. This panelboard comes with six, ¾” NPT taps at the bottom.

This explosion proof panelboard is compatible with wall or surface mounting configurations and is suitable for hazardous locations such as oil and gas facilities, offshore refineries, ship yards, agricultural sites, docks and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available: 
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88c1bbed-31be-4ef8-be4c-cff26a7190eb
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70dcb4f6-67c9-4d09-b019-e3a89c1a5d6c
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4544ba61-fa8c-47c2-b377-9e66cee4cfbc
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/558a8056-0090-4388-9151-79616d3f76e4

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
