Larson Electronics Releases 15-30V DC ATEX-Rated Combustible Gas and Vapor Transmitter

11/24/2018 | 10:16pm CET

KEMP, Texas, Nov. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and equipment sectors, announced the release of a combustible gas and vapor transmitter suitable for detecting flammable substances in explosive environments. This ATEX-rated catalytic combustion sensor is compatible with 15-30V DC and provides an output signal range of 4-20mA.

This ATEX-rated unit utilizes catalytic combustion principle for accurate detection of combustible gases and vapors. The sensor is compatible with 15-30V DC and offers an output signal range of 4-20mA.


The ATEX-EXP-SNR-TG-CGV-CCS-LV combustible gas and vapor sensor is equipped with a 0-100%, 0-50% LEL detection range with an expected lifespan of three to five years. The wiring in this unit is facilitated by four terminal ports and when flammable gas or vapor is detected, operators can view the device for an accurate reading. Suitable applications for this unit include flammable facilities, hazardous locations, inspections, safety, combustible gas detection, oil and gas, petrol, chemical processing and more.

The reliable and durable ATEX-EXP-SNR-TG-CGV-CCS-LV catalytic combustion sensor should be mounted at heights based on the density of the target vapor or gas for maximum results. Some common combustible gases and vapors that the unit can detect include Acetone, Acetylene, Butane, Hydrogen Chloride, Hydrogen Cyanide, Diethyl Ether, Ethanol, Landfill Gas, Helium, Methane, Carbon Monoxide, Xylene and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c2d1631-7a2c-45ed-ac5d-675f0c39232a

© GlobeNewswire 2018
