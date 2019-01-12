Log in
Larson Electronics Releases 20-Amp Explosion Proof Emergency Stop Switch, CI/II/III, NEMA 4X, 600V

01/12/2019 | 11:01am EST

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof emergency stop switch rated for Classes I, II and III hazardous locations. This 20-amp SPDT red push-button switch is protected by a NEMA 4X rated enclosure ideal for use in corrosive or harsh environments where combustible materials may be present.

EPCS-PB20-600V-AXC
This explosion proof device is 600V rated and is protected by a NEMA 4X rated enclosure. The 20-amp SPDT red push button switch can be reset with a push-and-pull action and is offered in a feed through or dead end configuration.


The EPCS-PB20-600V-AXC explosion proof emergency stop switch provides accurate control of machines, devises and processes in hazardous locations rated Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups B, C, and D; Class I, Zones 1 and 2, Groups IIB+H2 and IIA; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G; and Class III. This unit also has NEMA 3, 4 and 4X ratings and a voltage rating of 600 volts. The enclosure protects the switch from sleet, rain, snow, splashing water, and solid foreign objects.

Larson Electronics’ explosion proof emergency switch features a red mushroom head switch for easy visibility and is mounted with mounting lugs This unit allows operators to connect to low-voltage auxiliary contacts. This unit can be reset via a push-and-pull action and is offered in a feed-through or dead-end configuration.

This stop switch is made of durable cast copper-free aluminum featuring a grey powder polyester painted exterior. Suitable indoor and outdoor applications for this durable explosion proof emergency stop switch include hazardous locations, industrial facilities, warehouses, manufacturing plants, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bf4a955-0384-49a6-a434-439892084e8c

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
