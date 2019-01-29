Larson Electronics Releases 20W Low Profile LED Hazardous Location Strip Light, CID2, 2,600 Lumens

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a 20-watt low profile LED strip light rated for use in Class I, Division 2 hazardous locations. This unit is 24 inches long and produces 2,600 lumens with color temperature options of 5000K, 40000K or 3000K. This unit operates on 11-25 AC/DC and has a built-in motion day/night sensor.



The HAL-24-16W-LED-DNMS low profile LED strip light is rated for use in Class I, Division 2, Groups A, B, C, and D hazardous locations and comes with six feet of connecting lead with flying leads. This unit is made of durable powder coated extruded aluminum and is IP65 rated for protection against low pressure water jets and sealed against dust penetration. This unit is 24 inches long in a strip/bar profile and runs cooler with good color rendering making it an ideal replacement for HID and halogen fixtures.

Larson Electronics’ low-profile LED light strip features a day/night motion sensor that allows the unit to operate in various modes and is adjustable. This weatherproof unit is mounted by two standard adjustable end brackets for mounting on flat surfaces with the ability to adjust the light 170˚ vertically. This unit operates on low voltage of 11-25V AC/DC current and weighs just 2.1 lbs. and has a lamp life 50,000+ hours.

