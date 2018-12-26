Larson Electronics Releases 240D/120V 3-Phase Power Distribution Substation

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and power equipment sectors, announced the release of a 3-phase power distribution substation that allows operators to safely tap into and distribute 240V AC power from generators and direct grid power to operate equipment on 240D/120V three phase. This unit features 30 L6-30R receptacles for 240V 3-phase equipment that are equipped with weatherproof covers.



The Larson Electronics MGP-1X800A.240D.3P-2X400A.240D.3P-30X30A.2P power distribution substation provides access to 240D/120V three phase.



On the primary side, operators bring 240V three phase power into the system using a customer provided cord. Operators can use thirty L6-30R receptacles for 240V three phase equipment.



The primary disconnect passes 240V three phase power to two 400-amp 240D/120V three phase main panels. Both panels each contain fifteen 30-amp breakers protecting fifteen 30-amp L6-30R 250V receptacles.



This model is equipped with top located tool tray, forklift skid pockets, locking polyurethane casters, and a top located lifting eyelet allows easy lifting with cable or chain hooks.





The MGP-1X800A.240D.3P-2X400A.240D.3P-30X30A.2P portable power distribution substation allows operators the ability to provide line-in cable connections to the primary 240V 3-phase, 800-amp, non-fused NEMA 3R rated disconnect. The primary side supplies 240V 3-phase power to two, 400-amp 240D/120V 3-phase main panels, each with 15, 30-amp breakers protecting 15, 30-amp L6-30R 250V receptacles. Suitable applications for this distribution station include indoor and outdoor use in places such as construction sites, for plant maintenance and turnarounds, in shipyards and more.

Larson Electronics’ power distribution substation features a transformer and load assembly that is mounted on a 3/16” thick carbon steel mounting platform and a load center/distribution assembly that is mounted on 2” x 2” x 1/8” square carbon steel tubing frame. This unit comes equipped with forklift skid pockets, a top located tool tray, polyurethane casters that lock, and a lifting eyelet located on the top. This transformer is grounded to the frame and comes equipped with a grounding lug.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

