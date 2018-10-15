Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics Releases 25-Foot Diesel-Powered Mobile Security Light Tower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a leader in the industrial lighting industry, announced the release of a 25-foot telescoping mobile security light tower. This towable remote surveillance system runs on a water-cooled Kubota diesel engine that turns a single-bearing 7,500-watt generator operating at 3,600 rpm. This security lighting package also includes four, PoE powered IP cameras mounted on the unit, four, 1,000-watt metal halide lamps producing 440,000 lumens total and is supported by a 2TB NVR at the tower’s base.

WCDE-4-MHL-4X3MP-2TB Collapsed
The WCDE-4-MHL-4X3MP-2TB mobile security light tower from Larson Electronics is a towable lighting package powered by a water cooled diesel engine turning a single bearing 7,500 watt generator.


WCDE-4-MHL-4X3MP-2TB Extended
This mobile security light tower may be used to monitor remote locations, such as construction sites, outdoor events, military bases, emergency camps, agricultural operations, commercial farming properties and anywhere an extended operation capable mobile lighting solution is needed.


The WCDE-4-MHL-4X3MP-2TB is a 25-foot telescoping mobile security light tower from Larson Electronics that produces enough light to illuminate an area of up to 7 acres. Four, 1,000-watt metal halide lamps offer 110,000 lumens each for a grand total of 440,000 lumens of intense light. The lights are powered by a water-cooled Kubota diesel engine that operates on 3600 rpm. A 28-gallon fuel tank allows the engine to operate for 50 hours continuously.

Four, PoE powered IP cameras are located above the lamps and each one features a glare shield to prevent light from interfering with the camera. Each camera has a CMOS sensor, supports up to three megapixels (2048 x 1536 resolution), a 4mm lens with a 79˚ viewing angle and an infrared LED array for lowlight recording with an automatic cutover. The cameras can be used with an RJ-45 10/100Mb ethernet slot.

The WCDE-4-MHL-4X3MP-2TB security light tower comes with an NVR mounted at the base for video recording and is locked to prevent theft or tampering. The unit has four recording modes, including Schedule, Continuous, Motion Detection and Event with MP4 video offload format. It has one RCA input and VGA, HDMI, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 outputs.

The surveillance system has a centrally located control panel within the light tower itself. Operating time is tracked via an individual hour meter and individual lights can be controlled by four circuit-breaker-protected switches. This unit also includes a preheating switch, alternator warning light, fuel primer system and a 120V GFCI duplex receptacle for auxiliary power takeoff.

The lights on this unit can be rotated 360˚ through the use of a manual self-braking winch and they extend up 25 feet covering five sections of the telescoping boom. This sturdy telescoping boom is made of galvanized steel to resist corrosion and rust and can withstand 50mph winds when extended to its full height with stabilizing triggers in place.

The operations system is housed in a 14-guage steel protective compartment designed to provide airflow for cooling. The unit also contains a spillage-free frame with external draining system to contain all fluids and prevent environmental damage or road hazards. The interior can be accessed via secured side wing doors. This system operates at a low 73 Db noise level at 23 feet. For ease of use, the entire mobile telescoping surveillance system can be loaded and unloaded onto a truck with a forklift. The whole unit is mounted onto a two-wheel trailer with a 2,000-lbs leaf spring axel.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b598195-183f-414d-8cb1-70115df16cf8
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd5ea8b2-8f13-4a93-ae4a-6616921176e5

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:12pPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC : California utilities shut off power amid wildfire concerns
AQ
11:12pREZOLUTE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
11:11pGCI LIBERTY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:11pJONES ENERGY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:09pNIO : Chinese electric carmaker NIO delivers 3 268 SUVs in third quarter
AQ
11:09pALIBABA : Jack Ma says in talks with Indonesia on tech training institute
AQ
11:09pHINES GLOBAL REIT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
11:09pDELL TECHNOLOGIES : Carl Icahn increases stake in Dell IPO standoff
AQ
11:09pADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:09pPALO ALTO NETWORKS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
2CONVATEC GROUP : ConvaTec shares plunge on profit warning and CEO departure
3VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
4SUPERDRY PLC : Superdry shares under water, blames weather and forex for profit alert
5DIA-DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE A : DIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION : Board of Directors an..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.