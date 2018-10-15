Larson Electronics Releases 25-Foot Diesel-Powered Mobile Security Light Tower

KEMP, Texas, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a leader in the industrial lighting industry, announced the release of a 25-foot telescoping mobile security light tower. This towable remote surveillance system runs on a water-cooled Kubota diesel engine that turns a single-bearing 7,500-watt generator operating at 3,600 rpm. This security lighting package also includes four, PoE powered IP cameras mounted on the unit, four, 1,000-watt metal halide lamps producing 440,000 lumens total and is supported by a 2TB NVR at the tower’s base.



The WCDE-4-MHL-4X3MP-2TB mobile security light tower from Larson Electronics is a towable lighting package powered by a water cooled diesel engine turning a single bearing 7,500 watt generator.



This mobile security light tower may be used to monitor remote locations, such as construction sites, outdoor events, military bases, emergency camps, agricultural operations, commercial farming properties and anywhere an extended operation capable mobile lighting solution is needed.





The WCDE-4-MHL-4X3MP-2TB is a 25-foot telescoping mobile security light tower from Larson Electronics that produces enough light to illuminate an area of up to 7 acres. Four, 1,000-watt metal halide lamps offer 110,000 lumens each for a grand total of 440,000 lumens of intense light. The lights are powered by a water-cooled Kubota diesel engine that operates on 3600 rpm. A 28-gallon fuel tank allows the engine to operate for 50 hours continuously.

Four, PoE powered IP cameras are located above the lamps and each one features a glare shield to prevent light from interfering with the camera. Each camera has a CMOS sensor, supports up to three megapixels (2048 x 1536 resolution), a 4mm lens with a 79˚ viewing angle and an infrared LED array for lowlight recording with an automatic cutover. The cameras can be used with an RJ-45 10/100Mb ethernet slot.

The WCDE-4-MHL-4X3MP-2TB security light tower comes with an NVR mounted at the base for video recording and is locked to prevent theft or tampering. The unit has four recording modes, including Schedule, Continuous, Motion Detection and Event with MP4 video offload format. It has one RCA input and VGA, HDMI, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 outputs.

The surveillance system has a centrally located control panel within the light tower itself. Operating time is tracked via an individual hour meter and individual lights can be controlled by four circuit-breaker-protected switches. This unit also includes a preheating switch, alternator warning light, fuel primer system and a 120V GFCI duplex receptacle for auxiliary power takeoff.

The lights on this unit can be rotated 360˚ through the use of a manual self-braking winch and they extend up 25 feet covering five sections of the telescoping boom. This sturdy telescoping boom is made of galvanized steel to resist corrosion and rust and can withstand 50mph winds when extended to its full height with stabilizing triggers in place.

The operations system is housed in a 14-guage steel protective compartment designed to provide airflow for cooling. The unit also contains a spillage-free frame with external draining system to contain all fluids and prevent environmental damage or road hazards. The interior can be accessed via secured side wing doors. This system operates at a low 73 Db noise level at 23 feet. For ease of use, the entire mobile telescoping surveillance system can be loaded and unloaded onto a truck with a forklift. The whole unit is mounted onto a two-wheel trailer with a 2,000-lbs leaf spring axel.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

