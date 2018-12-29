Larson Electronics Releases 25W Handheld LED Spotlight, 12-32V DC, 1000' Beam Reach, Waterproof

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a durable handheld LED spotlight delivering 2,000 lumens of light while drawing on only 25 watts. This IP65-rated waterproof, dust-proof and shock-proof spotlight features an articulated light head providing operators precise control over the beam position, ideal for hunting, boating, first responder/emergency services and other rugged outdoor applications.



This unit combines high output Cree LEDs and a 120mm parabolic reflector to deliver a powerful 2,000 lumens with a focused beam reach of over 1,000 feet while drawing only 25 watts of power.





The HUL-LED25WRE-CPR-TRP handled LED spotlight features Cree LEDs and a 120mm parabolic reflector that projects a tightly focused beam of light reaching up to 1,000 feet. These Cree LEDs produce 80 lumens per watt and have a 70% lumen retention at 50,000 hours. This spotlight is made up of an ABS polymer body, an aluminum alloy light head housing, and an impact resistant polycarbonate lens.

Larson Electronics’ durable LED spotlight features a nylon handle with a no-slip texture for a firm grip in wet conditions. This spotlight has a booted push-button that provides extra protection from water and dust and is conveniently located to allow operators easy forefinger access to the on/off switch while wearing gloves. This unit comes with either a 12 or 24-volt configuration, which can be used in any vehicle or ATV with a cigarette plug.

The spotlight comes equipped with a detachable 16-foot coil cord that is detached via a weatherproof, 2-pin Deutsch connector and a trailer hitch plug. Plug options include 4-pin flat connector, 4-pin round connector, 6-pin round connector, 7-pin round connector, and 7-pin flat connector. Suitable applications for this spotlight include hunting, fishing, other marine or boating activities, camping, emergency services, first responders, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

