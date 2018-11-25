Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics Releases 25W Rechargeable 2000 Lumen Hand-Held LED Spotlight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2018 | 05:01pm CET

KEMP, Texas, Nov. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a 25-watt, six million candlepower rechargeable hand-held LED spotlight offering 2000 lumens of powerful light. This unit charges while plugged into a 12-volt power source, even while in use, and comes equipped with a detachable coil cord, making it ideal for hunting, camping, marine uses, and even first responder or emergency service operations.

HL.RL-85-LED-CPR
What sets this LED spotlight apart from other models is that it charges while it is plugged into a 12V power source even when it is in use.


HL.RL-85-LED-CPR 2
This unit uses a premium Cree LED and a parabolic reflector to generate an impressive 2,000 lumens while drawing a modest 25 watts of power.


HL.RL-85-LED-CPR 3
This powerful IP65 rated spotlight is ideal for hunting, camping, marine and boating use as well as for first responders and emergency services.


The HL.RL-85-LED-CPR rechargeable hand-held spotlight uses a single, high output premium Cree LED and a parabolic reflector to generate 2,000 lumens while drawing on only 25 watts of power. This IP65-rated spotlight has an ultra-focused 30˚ spot beam that generates 80 lumens per watt with a 70% lumen retention at 50,000 hours. This spot configuration is clear and sharp, effectively illuminating objects even to the far end of its beam reach.

This portable pistol style spotlight comes equipped with two 3.7V 2600MA lithium batteries that are recharged via a 12V power source (24V configurations are available upon request). This unique charging function allows operators to use and charge the light simultaneously, eliminating the charging downtime present with other types of portable spotlights.

This hand-held spotlight has an operation lifespan of 2.5 to three hours on one full charge and a full recharge time of three hours. This unit comes standard with a detachable 16-foot coil cord with cigarette plug that is detached via a weatherproof, two-pin Deutsch connector. Other cord types are available as well.

“This LED spotlight is lightweight, yet ultra-rugged, perfect for outdoor uses in rough environments,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The cigarette plug charging function allows operators to use it while it charges in their vehicle, including ATVs, great for emergency services.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact: 
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/812f786a-1284-448b-929f-cd6bc71520a0

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/995cfc38-7b04-4a82-ba79-99b35791f810

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db42a21f-da6d-4b9d-b83c-7fc58abcee18

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:38pHYDRO ONE : sending technicians to assist in California wildfire recovery
AQ
07:31pLIST OF ROLEX CYBER MONDAY 2018 DEALS : Save Bubble Reviews Rolex Daytona, Submariner & Oyster Deals
BU
07:25pRALLYCROSS : Audi driver Ekström is World Championship runner-up
PU
07:21pNMC HEALTH : Long-term visa for doctors a positive step
AQ
07:21pEMIRATES NBD BANK : Global equity traders brace for year-end swings
AQ
07:20p4K & OLED TV CYBER MONDAY DEALS FOR 2018 : Saver Trends Compares the Best LG, Samsung & Sony Smart TV Deals
BU
07:10pBEST ROOMBA CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2018) : Top Roomba Robot Vacuum Deals Listed by Spending Lab
BU
07:01pFERRARI : Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Seb comments on the race
PU
07:01pFERRARI : Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Kimi comments on the race
PU
07:01pVAREX IMAGING : to Introduce Innovative 'Solutions in Sight' Brand at RSNA 2018
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Pursued Monsanto Despite Weedkiller Suits and Executive's Concern
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : UPDATE2: Ex-Nissan Chairman Ghosn denies understating salary
3TOTAL : TOTAL : Iran says China's CNPC replacing France's Total in gas project
4AXA : France braces for economic blow from 'yellow vest' protests
5ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips recognized for leadership in Ultrasound and Digital Radiography custom..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.