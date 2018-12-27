Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics Releases 3-Phase, 3-Pole 50HP Explosion Proof Hinged-Cover Motor Control Station

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 04:01pm CET

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a 3-phase, 3-pole explosion proof hinged-cover motor control station made with a copper-free aluminum enclosure. This unit is ideal for indoor and outdoor Class I, II and III, Divisions 1 and 2 hazardous locations that are damp, wet, dirty or dusty.

EPCS-MTS-3P-50HP-480V
The Larson Electronics EPCS-MTS-3P-50HP-480V explosion proof hinged-cover motor control station provides operators with general motor control protection and motor overload and undervoltage protection, indoors and outdoors in hazardous locations.


The EPCS-MTS-3P-50HP-480V explosion proof motor control station features a semi-clamshell design with an external flanged ground joint located between the cover and the body for easy access to interior components. This unit features a motor operating starting handle on the right-hand side wall of the enclosure, providing operators with visual confirmation that all operation and assembly is correct.

The body of the enclosure, cover and operating handle are made of copper-free aluminum, and the brushing, springs and operating shaft are made of sturdy stainless steel. This unit is rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups B, C and D; Class II, Division 1, Groups E, F and G; Class II, Division 2, Groups F and G; and Class III hazardous locations. This motor control station also has NEMA 3, 3R, 4, 4X, 7BCD, 9EFG, and 12 ratings.

Larson Electronics’ explosion proof motor control station features a pre-drilled mounting plate within the enclosure and is field removable. A steel bracket is included in the standard model and allows for the lifting of larger enclosures. Suitable applications include areas where washdowns occur, where heavy rain or water spray may be present, and locations where centrally located motor control is needed.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC  is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c95bcfeb-6638-4fb8-9c18-d8d42bb5aa6d.

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:52pGEELY AUTOMOBILE : China shows off its wealthy transformation
AQ
04:50pGlobal Industrial Brakes Market 2018-2022 | Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio
BU
04:49pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Final Deadline Reminder for HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. Investors – HON
GL
04:48pCHINA ADVANCED CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS GROUP, INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:48pThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WBT, GSKY, TS and XRAY
GL
04:48pGlobal Industrial Enclosures Market 2019-2023 | Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio
BU
04:47pHUGE GROUP : gets new COO
AQ
04:46pFEDEX : Indian-American Rajesh Subramaniam named FedEx president
AQ
04:46pOIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC in trouble as acquisitions raise debt, investor confidence shaky
AQ
04:46pSUZUKI MOTOR : launches 2019 edition of Hayabusa priced at Rs 13.74 lakh
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
3MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG - AMENDMENT RIGHTS OFFERING OF A CONVERTIBLE BOND: Reducing of the Conversion Price
4ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Big discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales
5VINCI : France's Vinci in 2.9 billion pounds swoop on Gatwick airport

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.