Larson Electronics Releases 3-Phase, 3-Pole 50HP Explosion Proof Hinged-Cover Motor Control Station

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a 3-phase, 3-pole explosion proof hinged-cover motor control station made with a copper-free aluminum enclosure. This unit is ideal for indoor and outdoor Class I, II and III, Divisions 1 and 2 hazardous locations that are damp, wet, dirty or dusty.



The Larson Electronics EPCS-MTS-3P-50HP-480V explosion proof hinged-cover motor control station provides operators with general motor control protection and motor overload and undervoltage protection, indoors and outdoors in hazardous locations.





The EPCS-MTS-3P-50HP-480V explosion proof motor control station features a semi-clamshell design with an external flanged ground joint located between the cover and the body for easy access to interior components. This unit features a motor operating starting handle on the right-hand side wall of the enclosure, providing operators with visual confirmation that all operation and assembly is correct.

The body of the enclosure, cover and operating handle are made of copper-free aluminum, and the brushing, springs and operating shaft are made of sturdy stainless steel. This unit is rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups B, C and D; Class II, Division 1, Groups E, F and G; Class II, Division 2, Groups F and G; and Class III hazardous locations. This motor control station also has NEMA 3, 3R, 4, 4X, 7BCD, 9EFG, and 12 ratings.

Larson Electronics’ explosion proof motor control station features a pre-drilled mounting plate within the enclosure and is field removable. A steel bracket is included in the standard model and allows for the lifting of larger enclosures. Suitable applications include areas where washdowns occur, where heavy rain or water spray may be present, and locations where centrally located motor control is needed.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c95bcfeb-6638-4fb8-9c18-d8d42bb5aa6d.