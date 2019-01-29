Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics Releases 3-Phase Isolation Transformer, 45 kVA, 480Y/277V, 240V Delta, NEMA 3R

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 05:01pm EST

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of a three-phase isolation transformer for both indoor and outdoor use. This unit has a transformer rating of 45 kVA and has a primary voltage of 240V Delta and a secondary voltage of 480Y/277V Wye-N.

MT-DOE16-240D-45KVA-480Y.277-N3R
With a transformer rating of 45 kVA, the MT-DOE16-240D-45KVA-480Y.277-N3R transformer is a three phase unit with a primary voltage of 240 V Delta. It also provides a secondary voltage of 480Y/277 V Wye-N.


The MT-DOE16-240D-45KVA-480Y.277-N3R isolation transformer features cores made of non-aging, cold-rolled silicon steel laminations and is highly energy efficient. The Standard Type 3R enclosure makes this transformer suitable for indoor or outdoor use. This device can be floor or wall mounted and features Class H 220˚ insulation with a 150˚ temperature rise.

Larson Electronics’ three-phase isolation transformer is IP24 rated and has cores that are each specially coated to prevent moisture from getting in. Each of the cores are balanced to minimize axial forces during short circuit events. This unit features integrated floor and wall mounting brackets for fast and easy installation with the offset outward facing floor installation holes provide easy access for power tools. This device is suitable for general use at work sites.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f95460b1-d867-4396-a7e2-6112fe6827e7

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:38pFIRST BUSEY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:37pOil Prices End Higher After U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela's Crude Giant
DJ
05:37pNewcrest Affirms Production Guidance After Strong Quarter
DJ
05:36pMITEK SYSTEMS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:36pHORIZON BANCORP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:36pEAH HOUSING : Everyday Energy and Omni Energy Enter Into SOMAH Agreement
BU
05:35pHELMERICH & PAYNE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:35pILLUMINA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:33pSILGAN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:33pTAURIGA SCIENCES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : PG&E files for bankruptcy as California wildfire liabilities loom
3VALE : VALE : Five Vale staff and contractors arrested after Brazil dam disaster
4DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
5POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC. : POLARIS INDUSTRIES: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.