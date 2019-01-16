Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics Releases 3-Phase Power Distribution Substation, 2 Transformers & 4 Disconnects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 05:01pm EST

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of a three-phase portable power distribution substation for powering 480V and 120V equipment from a single station, which can be used on 50Hz or 60Hz. This unit comes equipped with 20 feet of #10 Type SOOW cord. This unit has a NEMA 3R 5 kVA rating.

MPD-20C-1X400-15KVA-1X230-5KVA-3XL16-20R-3XL5-30R 1
This unit provides operators the ability to safely tap into and distribute 400V AC 50/60 Hz and 230V AC 50/60 Hz power from a variety of sources including generators and direct grid power.


MPD-20C-1X400-15KVA-1X230-5KVA-3XL16-20R-3XL5-30R 2
On the primary side of the first power distribution system, operators connect 230 volt line-in power via 20` of #10 Type SOOW cord.


MPD-20C-1X400-15KVA-1X230-5KVA-3XL16-20R-3XL5-30R 3
On the secondary side of the first power distribution system, operators connect to three L5-30R receptacles for 120V equipment.


MPD-20C-1X400-15KVA-1X230-5KVA-3XL16-20R-3XL5-30R 4
This model is equipped with forklift skid pockets, locking casters, and a top located lifting eyelet allows easy lifting with cable or chain hooks.


The MPD-20C-1X400-15KVA-1X230-5KVA-3XL16-20R-3XL5-30R portable power distribution substation allows operators to safely tap into and distribute 400V AC 50/60 Hz and 230V AC 50/60 Hz power from generators and direct grid power. The primary side allows operators to connect 230V line-in power via 20 feet of #10 Type SOOW cord. The secondary side allows operators to connect three L5-30R receptacles for 120V equipment. All receptacles come equipped with weatherproof covers.

Larson Electronics’ power distribution station has a transformer and load assembly mounted on a 3/16” thick carbon steel mounting platform and a load center/distribution assembly mounted to a standard 2” by 2” by 1/8” square carbon steel tubing frame. This transformer is grounded to the frame with a grounding lug that is provided. Suitable applications for this unit include indoor or outdoor use at construction sites, for plant maintenance and turnarounds, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fca7c93d-83ef-4ea5-a263-64dd4ace1624

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb09147a-923f-40db-9bec-dc63d830ff69

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cf2e3bd-bf34-4dc1-9675-992e1668fce8

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80231d0a-45c2-47bd-868c-1c45830a02a8

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:32pAVERY DENNISON : Announces Upcoming Investor Events
BU
05:32pSILVER BULL RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Business Overview (form 10-K)
AQ
05:31pAMGEN : FDA Panel Recommends Approval of Osteoporosis Drug Evenity Over Safety Concerns -- Update
DJ
05:31pTRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pPG&E : Shares Stem Decline Even as California Rescue Chances Dim
DJ
05:30pTASEKO MINES : to Release Year-End 2018 Financial and Production Results
AQ
05:30pNORTHERN 2 VCT : Update re Offer for subscription
AQ
05:30pADVANCED EMISSIONS : Announces Additional Refined Coal Facility Closure with Third-Party Investor
AQ
05:30pGOLDEN LEAF : Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire a multi-use “Sweet 16” license and certain other assets in San Jose, California
AQ
05:30pASSURE : Announces Option Issuance
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Danish freight firm DSV makes $4 billion ..
2SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
3NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Netflix, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, DSV
5FTSE 100 : Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.