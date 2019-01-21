Log in
Larson Electronics Releases 3-Stage Light Mast, 5' to 8' Height, 1000lb Payload, 360˚ Rotation

01/21/2019

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a three-stage light mast with a 1,000 lb. payload capacity that can be extended to eight feet and collapsed to five feet. This unit features a mounting plate platform at the top for mounting equipment and can rotate a full 360˚.

LM-8-5-3S-FM-RB-1000LB
This light boom can be extended to 8' for maximum area coverage and collapsed to 5' for applications where a smaller footprint is required.


The LM-8-5-3S-FM-RB-1000LB three-stage light mast is made of square steel tubing with a lower section measuring 42” long and 7” by 7” by 1/4” thick, a middle section measuring 46.8” long and 5” by 5” by 3/16” thick, and an upper section measuring 49.8” long and 3” by 3” by 1/8” thick with a one-foot overlap. The mast can be extended to the full eight feet using a 3,200 lb. hand winch with a 3/16” galvanized cable that is included.

Larson Electronics’ light mast is powder coated for durability and corrosion resistance and can withstand winds up to 125 mph when extended to five feet in height. This mast can support up to 1,000 lbs. of equipment and comes with a base measuring 18” by 18” and features two bolts at every corner for added support. Suitable applications include for temporary lighting situations, use at construction sites, security camera deployment, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afbaad58-7838-44ad-906c-512659f6aca9.

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
