Larson Electronics Releases 30-Foot Tool Tap Cord Reel with (4) 5-20R GFCI Receptacles

The GAU-CR-30-8.3-125V-KLG-4X20A from Larson Electronics is a 30-foot 8/3 SOOW cord with a general area use tool tap designed for extending electrical connections in industrial worksites and general locations. The cord reel features four, 20-amp 125V 5-20R receptacles with GFCI protection in a quad configuration.

The GAU-CR-30-8.3-125V-KLG-4X20A is constructed of durable steel with a glossy blue powder coat finish and includes a cord grip on the box to prevent accidental detachment or ripping.

“This general area use cord reel provides operators with 30 feet of extension and four receptacles to plug equipment into,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It’s a simple piece of equipment for construction sites, commercial spaces and warehouses, that adds a lot of convenience.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

