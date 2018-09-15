Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics Releases 30-Foot Tool Tap Cord Reel with (4) 5-20R GFCI Receptacles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, industrial grade lighting leader, released a 30-foot 8/3 SOOW cord reel with a tool tap for non-hazardous industrial locations that is rated for 20 amps and operates on 120 volts. This reel features four GFCI receptacles and flat surface mounting.

GAU-CR-30-8.3-125V-KLG-4X20A
The Larson Electronics GAU-CR-30-8.3-125V-KLG-4X20A 30` 8/3 Tool Tap Reel is designed for extending electrical connections in industrial work sites and general locations. This accessory comes with four, 20-amp 125V 5-20R GFCI receptacles and features mounting compatibility with flat surfaces.


The GAU-CR-30-8.3-125V-KLG-4X20A from Larson Electronics is a 30-foot 8/3 SOOW cord with a general area use tool tap designed for extending electrical connections in industrial worksites and general locations. The cord reel features four, 20-amp 125V 5-20R receptacles with GFCI protection in a quad configuration.

The GAU-CR-30-8.3-125V-KLG-4X20A is constructed of durable steel with a glossy blue powder coat finish and includes a cord grip on the box to prevent accidental detachment or ripping.

“This general area use cord reel provides operators with 30 feet of extension and four receptacles to plug equipment into,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It’s a simple piece of equipment for construction sites, commercial spaces and warehouses, that adds a lot of convenience.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671
Phone: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6ac97ef-5b32-41c6-8966-3bc709ea3982

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:08aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : The BMW Vision iNEXT. Future focused.
PU
12:06aBMW drives to cut battery costs, share costs on autonomous vehicles - executive
RE
12:06aTRACTOR SUPPLY : joins initiative to plant trees
AQ
12:04aBMW DRIVES TO CUT BATTERY COSTS, SHARE COSTS ON AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES : executive
RE
09/15MANCHESTER UNITED : Man United cools off Watford with 2-1 away win
AQ
09/15DUKE ENERGY : restores power to more than 637,000 customers out of more than 1.1 million total outages in Carolinas
PR
09/15QATAR INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING : QIMC to sponsor ‘Made in Qatar’ Oman expo
AQ
09/15GENERAL MOTORS : Creating history in automotive industry
AQ
09/15ENTERGY : Customers Asked to Limit Energy Usage
PU
09/15DELTA AIR LINES : Florence downgrades to tropical storm, Delta operates limited flights (Article)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW DRIVES TO CUT BATTERY COSTS, SHARE COSTS ON AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES: executive
2TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY : TRACTOR SUPPLY : joins initiative to plant trees
3TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : FDA Approves Teva's Migraine Drug Ajov..
4DEUTSCHE BANK : U.S. Probes Danish Bank Over Russia Money Flows -- WSJ
5IRAN SAYS SAUDI ARABIA AND RUSSIA HAVE TAKEN OIL MARKET 'HOSTAGE': SHANA

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.