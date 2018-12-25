Log in
Larson Electronics Releases 300 kVA Buck and Boost 3-Phase Energy Efficient Transformer

12/25/2018 | 10:16pm CET

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and power equipment sectors, announced the release of a buck and boost 3-phase energy efficient transformer that is suitable for outdoor or indoor use. This unit has a transformer rating of 300 kVA and is capable of handling at least 300 amps per phase at 415V.

MT-BBT-3P-460Y.266-300KVA-506Y.292-N3R-CU 1
Suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications, the MT-BBT-3P-460Y.266-300KVA-506Y.292-N3R-CU provides increased reliablity and protection against critical equipment failures.


MT-BBT-3P-460Y.266-300KVA-506Y.292-N3R-CU 2
The lower operating costs, lower heat emissions and lower cost of ownership make this transformer ideal for a wide range of applications and businesses.


The MT-BBT-3P-460Y.266-300KVA-506Y.292-N3R-CU energy efficient 3-phase buck and boost transformer from Larson Electronics is a sturdy unit made of non-aging, cold-rolled silicon steel laminations designed from state-of-the-art technology. This unit requires less cooling due to lower heat emissions and has a standard NEMA Type 3R enclosure that can be floor mounted. This IP24-rated unit features 220˚C insulation with a 150˚C temperature rise.

This transformer features precision cut copper winding to help improve performance and a core specially coated to prevent moisture that is electrically balanced to minimize axial forces during short circuit events. This unit comes with integrated floor brackets making installation fast and easy with outward facing floor installation holes for easy access via power tools.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: 

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfceb379-1886-40da-85cc-7c332c8a417a

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf46cf0a-6de1-4c16-bdb4-b197c37d4ca5

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
