Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Larson Electronics Releases 400W Hazardous Location Metal Halide Light Fixture, 34,000 Lumens, 220V AC, 50Hz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2019 | 04:01pm EST

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a hazardous location metal halide light fixture producing 34,000 lumens of light output in a flood pattern with the ability to illuminate around 18,000 square feet of area. This light is available in pendant, ceiling or wall mount configurations and is Class I, Division 2 and Class II, Division 1 rated.

EPLC2-400MH-220V.50HZ 1
The EPLC2-400MH-220V.50HZ from Larson Electronics is a Hazardous Area Metal Halide Light Fixture that produces 34,000 lumens of light capable of illuminating an area approximately 18,000 square feet in size.


EPLC2-400MH-220V.50HZ 2
The non-sparking aluminum fixture body is electrocoated for durability and corrosion resistance while a tempered glass globe protected by an aluminum globe guard provides lamp security against impacts and the elements.


EPLC2-400MH-220V.50HZ 3
The integral multi-tap ballast is protected within the weatherproof housing and can be operated on 220 Volts, 50 Hz.


The EPLC2-400MH-220V.50HZ hazardous location metal halide light fixture operates on 220V AC at 50Hz and is approved for use in wet areas. This unit is rated for Class I, Division2, Groups A, B, C, and D; Class I, Zone 2, Groups IIA, IIB and IIC; and Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G hazardous areas. This 400-watt unit is also NEMA 4X, NEMA 9 and IP66 rated. The lamp housing is weatherproof and made of durable non-sparking aluminum with a heavy-duty mogul base lamp socket, a tempered and heat resistant glass dome, and a cast aluminum dome guard.

Larson Electronics’ durable metal halide light fixture has a lamp life of 60,000 hours and fast restrike capability, reducing downtime and replacement costs. The wiring of this unit is through a 3/4" NPT conduit entrance and a three-conductor number 14 cable with 90˚C minimum insulation is recommended for making the electrical connections. Suitable applications include wet areas such as shipyards, boat yards, tanks, vessels, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:
Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO
Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363
Int’l: 214-616-6180
Fax: 903-498-3364
E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d0a59e8-b41c-43f4-a8a3-6e5f81581fd2

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f39badc9-5c19-4998-948f-a897401dfd86

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c982aa84-1561-451a-981a-3aeb5aa4ea88

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:36pTOSHIBA : boosts N300 and X300 hard drives with 12TB and 14TB models
AQ
05:35pEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : Etisalat to gives free upgrades for eLife Unlimited plans
AQ
05:35pZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Two-thirds of shop assistants want tablets to improve service
AQ
05:34pSIEMENS AG : signs Accenture for analytics and BI
AQ
05:34pORANGE : Majid Al Futtaim Retail deploys Orange SD-WAN
AQ
05:34pSAIPEM : servers in UAE and KSA targeted by hackers
AQ
05:34pVMWARE : announces new solutions for AWS Outposts
AQ
05:33pFACEBOOK : hasn't yet hired fact-checkers for problematic Israeli election content
AQ
05:33pEMIRATES NBD BANK : Open World, Oracle's flagship conference coming to Dubai
AQ
05:33pEMIRATES NBD BANK : Dubai's biggest bank first to support Fitbit Pay, Garmin Pay
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Small electric cars may be unaffordable for some - VW chairman to newspaper
2PANASONIC CORPORATION : Toyota, Panasonic to set up EV battery JV in 2020
3SWISSCOM : Italy regulator gives TIM's network separation plan thumbs down
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : PARIS INFORMS TOKYO IT WANTS RENAULT AND NISSAN TO INTEGRATE: Nikkei
5China Moves Cautiously in Face of Economic Slowdown -- Journal Report

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.