Larson Electronics Releases 400W Hazardous Location Metal Halide Light Fixture, 34,000 Lumens, 220V AC, 50Hz

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a hazardous location metal halide light fixture producing 34,000 lumens of light output in a flood pattern with the ability to illuminate around 18,000 square feet of area. This light is available in pendant, ceiling or wall mount configurations and is Class I, Division 2 and Class II, Division 1 rated.



The EPLC2-400MH-220V.50HZ from Larson Electronics is a Hazardous Area Metal Halide Light Fixture that produces 34,000 lumens of light capable of illuminating an area approximately 18,000 square feet in size.



The non-sparking aluminum fixture body is electrocoated for durability and corrosion resistance while a tempered glass globe protected by an aluminum globe guard provides lamp security against impacts and the elements.



The integral multi-tap ballast is protected within the weatherproof housing and can be operated on 220 Volts, 50 Hz.





The EPLC2-400MH-220V.50HZ hazardous location metal halide light fixture operates on 220V AC at 50Hz and is approved for use in wet areas. This unit is rated for Class I, Division2, Groups A, B, C, and D; Class I, Zone 2, Groups IIA, IIB and IIC; and Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G hazardous areas. This 400-watt unit is also NEMA 4X, NEMA 9 and IP66 rated. The lamp housing is weatherproof and made of durable non-sparking aluminum with a heavy-duty mogul base lamp socket, a tempered and heat resistant glass dome, and a cast aluminum dome guard.

Larson Electronics’ durable metal halide light fixture has a lamp life of 60,000 hours and fast restrike capability, reducing downtime and replacement costs. The wiring of this unit is through a 3/4" NPT conduit entrance and a three-conductor number 14 cable with 90˚C minimum insulation is recommended for making the electrical connections. Suitable applications include wet areas such as shipyards, boat yards, tanks, vessels, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d0a59e8-b41c-43f4-a8a3-6e5f81581fd2

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f39badc9-5c19-4998-948f-a897401dfd86

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c982aa84-1561-451a-981a-3aeb5aa4ea88