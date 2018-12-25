Larson Electronics Releases 450W High Bay Explosion Proof LED Fixture Rated for C1D1&2 Group B Hydrogen

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a high bay explosion proof LED fixture featuring three, 150-watt LED light heads producing a total of 30,000 lumens of high-intensity light while drawing on only 450 watts. This unit is rated for use in Class I, Divisions 1 and 2 Group B (Hydrogen) hazardous locations.



Compatible with pole top/slip fitter mounting, LED technology and compact design makes this lamp an excellent replacement upgrade option for bulky and high maintenance cost older fixtures.





The EPL-PT-3X150LED-B explosion proof high bay LED light fixture is comprised of a copper-free aluminum alloy body that is powder coated for added durability and a special heat dissipating design allowing the fixture to achieve a 60,000-hour lifespan and 80% lumen retention. This fixture can operate on 100-277V AC, 50/60 Hz and produces a total of 30,000 lumens with a 6000K color temperature and color index of 70.

Larson Electronics’ explosion proof LED light fixture has an adjustable swivel bracket made from 3/8” aluminum allowing for over 270˚ of adjustment and is attached to a slip fit yoke for quick installation. The slip fit yoke is made according to operator’s specifications allowing operators to mount this unit to a specific pole size.

This unit is rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups B, C, and D; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G; and Class III hazardous areas, and is approved for Group B Hydrogen applications. Suitable areas of use for this unit include hazardous locations where flammable or combustible materials or gases may be present, including hangars, warehouses, mines, storage facilities, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6be37cd5-2c26-4b93-a2d4-779b71062a24